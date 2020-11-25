‘Love Jihad’ will not be allowed on the land of Madhya Pradesh, this conspiracy to break the country: Shivraj Chauhan

new Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a meeting that he will not allow Love Jihad on the soil of Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh). This is a conspiracy to break the country. It is also a conspiracy to divide the country. I will not let this happen. Also read – Yogi government’s big decision on love jihad, DM will have to give information before conversion, learn provision of punishment

Shivraj Singh Chauhan was speaking in a meeting. During this, he said that I will not give exploitation to the tribals. There have been many cases that the marriage is done and the name is also not changed and the election is contested. In this way, the bodies are being captured. I will not let this happen.

I will not allow 'Love-Jihad' on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With this, Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that I will not let love jihad happen on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Love Jihad will not work on the land of Madhya Pradesh. It is a conspiracy to break and divide the country. For this, we are bringing the law. Please tell that Shivraj Singh Chauhan has spoken against inter-religious marriage earlier also. Many BJP-ruled states have made laws against it. However, after the SIT investigation in Uttar Pradesh, it has been said that such marriages are not part of any conspiracy or gang conspiracy. According to one figure, only three percent of inter-religious marriages take place in the country.