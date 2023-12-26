Love Lies Bleeding Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Wenonika Tofilska and Rose Glass wrote the script for the new movie together. It showcases Kristen Stewart as Lou, a gym manager who likes to keep to herself, and Jackie, an athlete who wants to get big.

Love Lies Bleeding’s trailer and release date have been made public. Kristen Stewart returns to the big screen after her part in David Cronenberg’s horror movie Crimes of the Future in 2022. In the love thriller Love Lies Bleeding, distributed by A24, she ventures into new territory.

Stewart talked about how excited she was to work on this movie with Rose Glass, who wrote and directed the psychological film Saint Maude. They filmed it mostly that same year, and completed post-production early in 2023. Lou and Jackie’s love story is what the video is mostly about. Stewart as well as Katie O’Brien play them.

The film depicts the severe damage to their relationship and their subsequent involvement in Lou’s family of crooks. That movie was directed by Rose Glass, and it has a great cast, with Ed Harris being the best.

The movie is an LGBTQ romance story that looks at the extreme traits that bodybuilders need to have in order to be successful.

Extreme means really extreme. There are guns, dead bodies, crime going on below ground, and more. Kristen Stewart, who has an attractive hairstyle, plays the lead, and Katy O’Brian, who is mysterious and into lifting, is her love interest.

Love Lies Bleeding Release Date:

Love Lies Bleeding is likely to come out in January 2024. It will be shown for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in the middle of January. At this point, we don’t know if it will be in theaters or on a streaming service.

We hope that A24 will at least show Love Lies Bleeding in some theaters. A24’s new deal alongside Warner Bros. will bring Love Lies Bleeding to HBO and Max, but a set date for the release has not been announced.

Love Lies Bleeding Cast:

Kristen Stewart is the star of Love Lies Bleeding, but she’s not the only one. Jena Malone, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Katy O’Brian, and Anna Baryshnikov are also in the movie.

Stewart is probably best known for her part as Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. However, she has also been nominated for an Oscar for her work in Spencer and has been praised for her roles in Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, and other movies.

Crimes of the Future, a David Cronenberg movie, was her most recent movie. Katy O’Brian appears second in A24’s papers, following Stewart.

O’Brian got his start in TV with parts within Z Nation as well as Black Lightning. More recently, he has been in Ant-Man as well as The Wasp: Quantum Mania and Toy Story 4. This is one of her big new movies coming out in 2024. She will also be in Twisters.

Love Lies Bleeding Storyline:

This “Revenge Gets Ripped” image reveals a lot while still leaving much untold. Yes, that is a rude way to start talking about the story, especially since the fact that director Rose Glass is there means that the film is in good hands.

Kristen Stewart, who is rumored to be dating Robert Pattinson, portrays Lou, the daughter of an FBI-wanted criminal portrayed by Ed Harris, who bears a striking resemblance to Richard O’Brien’s Riff Raff.

Ultimately, Lou develops feelings for Jackie, portrayed by Katy O’Brian. Jackie is a ripped bodybuilder from Oklahoma who gets involved with the town’s crime underworld. This causes trouble, but don’t worry Jackie Chan, as well as Lou, can be in charge.

The two start a hot relationship, but be ready for murder and chaos. Stewart seemed excited about the release of this movie as she talked about the main couple.

The actor from Clouds of Sils Maria said, “They are both so strange and different, and I believe the thread that runs through them is desire.” On a deep level, I believe they both feel a fierce desire that shows itself in a quite distinct manner.

Love Lies Bleeding Trailer Release:

We learn a lot more about Love Lies Bleeding in its first video. Because of her father, played by Ed Harris, Lou is stuck in a life of crime.

As Jackie journeys to greater and greater heights, she becomes entangled in Lou’s family drama upon arriving in town. There are a lot of guns and weightlifting going on. The movie looks like it takes place in the 1980s, when greed was acceptable. The ride will be messy and exciting.

Where To Watch Love Lies Bleeding:

