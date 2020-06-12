‘Love Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max has renewed its first authentic scripted sequence, “Love Life,” for a second season.

The ultimate 4 episodes of Season 1 turned obtainable on HBO Max on Thursday. Anna Kendrick starred in Season 1 of the present along with government producing. Kendrick will stay onboard as an government producer for Season 2, however the season will give attention to a brand new lead character. Kendrick’s character, Darby, will make occasional appearances within the second season.

Season 2 will discover what occurs whenever you’ve lived your complete life realizing who your soulmate is, solely to search out out years into a wedding that it’s not the suitable match at all. The sequence was all the time deliberate to be an anthology, and was introduced as such final yr.

“We couldn’t be extra excited to make one other season of ‘Love Life’ with the wonderful individuals at HBO Max and Lionsgate Tv, and to have the chance to discover a complete new protagonist. If solely as a method to proceed processing our personal romantic harm,” mentioned creator, co-showrunner and government producer Sam Boyd and co-showrunner and government producer Bridget Bedard.

“Love Life” is produced by Lionsgate Tv and Feigco Leisure. The sequence comes from Boyd, who co-show runs with Bedard. Boyd and Bedard function government producers alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante.

“We have been thrilled to be the primary scripted sequence to debut on HBO Max and now we’re doubly thrilled to be their first second season pickup,” mentioned Feig. “Our partnership with the whole crew at the community has been fantastic and we are able to’t wait to dive in for extra. We’re loving life at HBO Max!”

The sequence marked the most recent collaboration for Feig and Kendrick. The pair beforehand labored collectively on the 2018 movie “A Easy Favor,” by which Kendrick starred and Feig directed. It was additionally the primary starring tv position of Kendrick’s profession.

“Love Life” was one of many authentic launch titles for HBO Max when the streamer debuted in late Might. It has obtained combined opinions from critics, holding a 59% crucial approval score and a 79% viewers approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his evaluate for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, “In all, ‘Love Life’ is abundantly watchable, if telling a narrative that appears to not be demanding its personal telling.”