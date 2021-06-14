Love marriage woman dies after 13 days of marriage, folks killed her below the guise of Corona!

Meerut (UP): The daughter were given a love marriage with the boy of her selection. Married within the courtroom, the woman died precisely 13 days after this. The lady’s folks known as it dying because of corona virus, however now the truth that has come to mild has stunned everybody. Now the police have registered a case in opposition to the woman’s folks. The lady’s frame has additionally been recovered. Additionally Learn – 131 new instances of corona virus in Delhi, 16 deaths, an infection charge lowered to 0.22 p.c

The topic is of Meerut in UP. Farman, 30, has alleged that Saina used to be killed by way of her members of the family as a result of she had married in opposition to their needs. 27-year-old Saina, a resident of Lisadi Gate, were given married to Farman and registered her marriage on Would possibly 17. Saina died below mysterious cases at the evening of 31 Would possibly.

Farman claims that her in-laws informed her that Saina had complained of abdomen pain and later she died. Alternatively, lately, he had won knowledge that his spouse could be murdered by way of her folks who have been unsatisfied with the wedding.

In his grievance, Farman stated that he has an audio recording which testifies to the torture of his spouse when the primary try to kill her used to be made. A case of homicide, destruction of proof and felony conspiracy has been registered in opposition to six named accused together with Saina’s father and uncle at Lisadi Gate police station. Arvind Chaurasia, circle officer of Meerut Kotwali stated, “As proof, we’ve additionally were given an audio recording, however its authenticity is but to be ascertained. We can take additional motion in line with the findings of the autopsy file.”