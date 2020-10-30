Love Rivals Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Get Drunk Together In “Extra Than Pals”

Ong Seong Wu and ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun will present sudden bromance within the upcoming episode of “Extra Than Pals”!

The JTBC romance drama is about two shut associates who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of the sudden begins seeing her in a distinct gentle after years of friendship. Kim Dong Jun takes the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Kyung Woo Yeon discovered Lee Soo was in love together with her. Nevertheless, as a substitute of being comfortable that her longtime crush lastly favored her again, she felt resentful that he would begin falling for her now when she was making an attempt to be pleased with On Jun Soo. Lee Soo, who nonetheless couldn’t let go of her, informed her, “I’ll be the one doing the unrequited love now.”

In the midst of the deepening love triangle, the brand new stills preview the 2 love rivals consuming collectively. Though they often quarrel once they meet, they appear considerably pleasant this time as they share their love for Kyung Woo Yeon over alcohol. This sudden second is sure to convey laughter to the small display screen.

The manufacturing crew of “Extra Than Pals” hinted that their love triangle will turn out to be much more thrilling within the second half of the drama and that Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon’s longtime friendship will expertise some drastic modifications.

The subsequent episode of “Extra Than Pals” will air on October 30 at 11 p.m. KST.

Make amends for the drama with English subtitles right here:

