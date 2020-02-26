Love, Simon TV spin-off moves to Hulu from Disney+

The TV spin-off of hit 2018 film Love, Simon will now air on Hulu, switching from Disney+ the place it was initially set to launch.

As Selection experiences, the present will likely be known as Love, Victor and can give attention to a brand new pupil on the similar faculty that was featured within the film, Creekwood Excessive Faculty, delving into such tops as alcohol use and sexual exploration.

The primary season will encompass 10 episodes and can premiere in June, with Annabelle Comes Dwelling star Michael Cimino taking the lead function.

Love, Victor follows one other latest Hulu sequence based mostly on a movie, Excessive Constancy, in transferring to the platform after initially being slated for Disney+.

The present may even star James Martinez (Home of Playing cards) and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) with a script from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who may even function showrunners.

Nick Robinson, who performed the lead within the movie, is an government producer and also will narrate the sequence.