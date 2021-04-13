‘Love, Simon’ Writer’s ‘The Upside of Unrequited’ to Become Film

U.Okay. manufacturing firm Shakespeare Sisters has acquired the movie rights to the favored YA novel “The Upside of Unrequited,” written by best-selling scribe Becky Albertalli. The creator’s debut novel, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” was tailored because the homosexual teen romantic comedy film “Love, Simon,” which – distributed by twentieth Century Fox – grossed $66 million worldwide, and impressed the Hulu spin-off sequence “Love, Victor.”

The film adaptation of “The Upside of Unrequited” will likely be written and directed by Hillary Shakespeare and Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare, who’re finest identified for his or her current coming-of-age movie “Soundtrack to Sixteen.” Albertalli additionally joins as govt producer on the feel-good summer time romance.

The story facilities on awkward 17-year-old Molly, who has had 26 crushes and precisely zero kisses. She’s certain love confessions can solely go a method for weight-challenged women: utter humiliation. Now that her twin Cassie is swept up in her first romance, Molly has by no means felt extra alone. Discovering a spot in Cassie’s new world feels unimaginable, particularly along with her cute co-worker Reid making issues extra complicated.

Since publishing “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” Albertalli has written 4 extra novels, of which “The Upside of Unrequited” is her second. Her newest, “Kate in Ready,” will likely be launched this month.

Albertalli mentioned: “‘The Upside of Unrequited’ is so shut to my coronary heart, and I’m so glad and grateful this adaptation is within the arms of filmmakers who so deeply perceive the complexity of love, longing, friendship, and sisterhood. The Shakespeare Sisters are masters of earnest, humorous, heartfelt coming-of-age tales that by no means draw back from the gorgeous messiness of love in all its varieties. I can’t await my readers to fall in love with Molly in a complete new format, 27 occasions over.”

The Shakespeare Sisters added: “We immediately recognized with Molly and Cassie and the push-pull relationship between the sisters. Becky explores the loneliness of being left behind for a romantic relationship so delicately and sympathetically, which creates a very fascinating avenue for a rom-com whereas on the similar time offering us with all of the enjoyable, nostalgia and something’s doable feeling of past love.”

The Shakespeare Sisters are producing the time-travel comedy “The Unreason,” that includes Sophie Thompson and Tony Means, set to shoot this summer time.

Albertalli is represented by Holly Root of Root Literary and UTA.