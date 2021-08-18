Love Tale Telugu Film (2021): Solid, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Unencumber Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

Love Tale is an upcoming Telugu movie helmed through ace director Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi throughout the lead roles. In line with assets, the affection tale film revolves spherical a boy and a girl moving into town from the village. The film is slated to be introduced theatrically on September 10, 2021.

Director Sekhar Kammula Manufacturer Narayan Das Adequate. Narang & Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Screenplay Sekhar Kammula Style Romantic Drama Tale Sekhar Kammula Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Tune Pawan Ch Cinematographer Vijay C. Kumar Editor Marthand Adequate. Venkatesh Manufacturing Corporate Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas & Amigo Creations Unencumber date 20 September 2021 Language Telugu

Love Tale Telugu Film Solid

Naga Chaitanya (Chay Akkineni)

Sai Pallavi

Devayani

Rao Ramesh

Posani Krishna Murali

Rajeev Kanakala

Easwari Rao

Satyam Rajesh

Thagubothu Ramesh

Love Tale Film Trailer & Teaser

Watch the beautiful teaser video of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Tale movie,









Love Tale Film Songs





Love Tale First Glance Poster

