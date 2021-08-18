Love Tale Telugu Film (2021): Solid, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Unencumber Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

Love Tale is an upcoming Telugu movie helmed through ace director Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi throughout the lead roles. In line with assets, the affection tale film revolves spherical a boy and a girl moving into town from the village. The film is slated to be introduced theatrically on September 10, 2021.

Director Sekhar Kammula
Manufacturer Narayan Das Adequate. Narang & Puskur Ram Mohan Rao
Screenplay Sekhar Kammula
Style Romantic Drama
Tale Sekhar Kammula
Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi
Tune Pawan Ch
Cinematographer Vijay C. Kumar
Editor Marthand Adequate. Venkatesh
Manufacturing Corporate Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas & Amigo Creations
Unencumber date 20 September 2021
Language Telugu

 

Love Tale Telugu Film Solid

  • Naga Chaitanya (Chay Akkineni)
  • Sai Pallavi
  • Devayani
  • Rao Ramesh
  • Posani Krishna Murali
  • Rajeev Kanakala
  • Easwari Rao
  • Satyam Rajesh
  • Thagubothu Ramesh

Love Tale Film Trailer & Teaser

Love Tale Film Songs


Love Tale First Glance Poster

