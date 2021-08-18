Love Tale Telugu Film (2021): Solid, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Unencumber Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

Love Tale is an upcoming Telugu movie helmed through ace director Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi throughout the lead roles. In line with assets, the affection tale film revolves spherical a boy and a girl moving into town from the village. The film is slated to be introduced theatrically on September 10, 2021.
|Director
|Sekhar Kammula
|Manufacturer
|Narayan Das Adequate. Narang & Puskur Ram Mohan Rao
|Screenplay
|Sekhar Kammula
|Style
|Romantic Drama
|Tale
|Sekhar Kammula
|Starring
|Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi
|Tune
|Pawan Ch
|Cinematographer
|Vijay C. Kumar
|Editor
|Marthand Adequate. Venkatesh
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas & Amigo Creations
|Unencumber date
|20 September 2021
|Language
|Telugu
Love Tale Telugu Film Solid
- Naga Chaitanya (Chay Akkineni)
- Sai Pallavi
- Devayani
- Rao Ramesh
- Posani Krishna Murali
- Rajeev Kanakala
- Easwari Rao
- Satyam Rajesh
- Thagubothu Ramesh
Love Tale Film Trailer & Teaser
Watch the beautiful teaser video of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Tale movie,
Love Tale Film Songs
Love Tale First Glance Poster
