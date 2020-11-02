Love Triangle Between Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, And Kim Seon Ho Builds In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The drama takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Website positioning Dal Mi, an adventurer who desires of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

The brand new stills function a gathering between Samsan Tech’s founder Nam Do San, CEO Website positioning Dal Mi, builders Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin) and Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan) in a gathering with SH Enterprise Capital’s senior staff chief Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho).

Nam Do San and Website positioning Dal Mi look like getting nearer to one another, wanting in one another’s eyes whereas sporting playful smiles. Seeing this, Han Ji Pyung smiles awkwardly as his eyes lose focus, full of sophisticated feelings. Lee Chul San and Kim Yong San even have uncharacteristically severe expressions, main viewers to marvel what might have transpired within the assembly.

Prospects aren’t wanting good for the Samsan Tech staff, whose teamwork begins to topple from the very first day. After the subject of firm shares is introduced up, the members develop argumentative. Alternatively, their rival Received In Jae (Kang Han Na) wears a relaxed smile, offering a stark distinction to Samsan Tech’s frazzled setting.

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on November 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

