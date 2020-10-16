Love Victor season 2 release date I Trailer, solid, air date and more

Love, Simon spin-off sequence Love, Victor is formally returning for a second season – and will probably function even more characters from the unique movie.

Love, Victor will comply with the lifetime of half-Puerto Rican, half-Colombian-American teenager, Victor, who attends the identical college as Simon. He struggles together with his sexual orientation, and how he can come out to his socially-conservative household. Fortunately, he has a pal in Simon, who can information him by means of this time in his life.

Disney beforehand attracted some controversy when it made the choice to release season one in all Love, Victor on Hulu moderately than on Disney Plus (the place it was initially set to air).

A supply on the time advised Selection: “Disney felt many points explored on the present, together with alcohol use and sexual exploration, wouldn’t slot in with the family-friendly content material on Disney Plus.”

When is Love, Victor season two on Hulu?

The sequence is presently anticipated to air summer season 2021 on the earliest.

The streaming platform Hulu beforehand confirmed a second season again in August 2020.

Sadly, viewers within the UK can’t entry Hulu simply but, so control this web page and we’ll replace it when now we have any particulars on how one can watch it within the UK.

Seems to be like there’s more to Victor’s nice love story! #LoveVictor is coming again for Season 2, solely on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/VTxVqDYS7h — Love, Victor (@LoveVictorHulu) August 7, 2020

What is going to Love, Victor season two be about?

The spin-off sequence is about in the identical universe as Love, Simon, the favored teen movie a few closeted homosexual highschool scholar, Simon (performed by Nick Robinson).

Love, Victor follows Victor, a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American teenager who attends the identical college as Simon and his pals did: Creekwood Excessive Faculty. He and Simon trade supportive messages about sexuality and popping out at highschool.

Victor additionally struggles together with his sexual orientation, along with popping out to his more socially conservative household (who he imagines can be much less understanding than Simon’s dad and mom had been).

Whereas not a lot is thought in regards to the plot for season two, sequence lead Michael Cimino revealed in early October 2020 that he had learn the primary script for season two episode one, and was left “crying”.

“Okay idk if I’m allowed to say this however ima say it in any case. I simply learn the primary episode for season 2 and I’m simply legit crying. I can’t await y’all to see this. I’m so happy with everybody and I promise I’m going to do higher than my finest. Love ya’ll and I’m SO grateful [sic],” he tweeted.

Okay idk if I’m allowed to say this however ima say it in any case. I simply learn the primary episode for season 2 and I’m simply legit crying. I can’t await y’all to see this. I’m so happy with everybody and I promise I’m going to do higher than my finest. Love ya’ll and I’m SO grateful. — Michael Cimino (@_michaelcimino_) (*2*)October 7, 2020

Who stars in Love, Victor?

Michael Cimino performs Victor, whereas George Sear performs Benji, the homosexual excessive schooler whom Victor falls for by the top of season one – breaking the center of his pal Mia (performed by Rachel Hilson) within the course of. James Martinez and Ana Ortiz play Victor’s hardworking dad and mom.

Season one additionally noticed plenty of cameo appearances from Love, Simon stars, together with Nick Robinson, who narrates the messages of help that Simon sends to Victor.

13 Causes Why star Katherine Langford (who starred in Love, Simon) has additionally revealed that she would “take into account” cameoing in Love, Victor season two (by way of ET On-line).

She mentioned: “Love, Simon was one in all my favorite issues that I’ve been on… I suppose the sequence could be very totally different. In the event that they ask me to return again, I’m certain I would take into account it. However I suppose it’s a unique view with Victor than I’m not in for the time being.”

What was the controversy surrounding Love, Victor?

Season one in all Love, Victor was initially set to air on Disney Plus, however the leisure large moved the sequence onto Hulu as a substitute. On the time of the swap, a supply advised Selection the “points explored on the present, together with alcohol use and sexual exploration, wouldn’t slot in with the family-friendly content material on Disney Plus”.

The transfer resulted in a backlash on social media, with critics citing an alleged lack of LGBTQ illustration on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

Nonetheless, Becky Albertalli – the creator of the ebook that impressed the movie Love, Simon – defended the transfer, asking followers to present the streamer “the advantage of the doubt”.

“There’s been hypothesis as for the reason for the platform swap. For what it’s price, it’s not primarily based on the present that includes a homosexual teen love story. Disney knew what it was once they obtained it. There are mature themes equivalent to teen consuming, and so on. that led to the swap,” Albertalli wrote on Twitter again in February 2020.

“That mentioned, I fully get why many people are cautious of phrases like ‘mature content material’ and ‘grownup themes.’ They’re so usually used as homophobic canine whistles, and these issues are so legitimate. However on this case, I do hope you’ll give Disney the advantage of the doubt.”

4. Lastly, there’s been hypothesis as for the reason for the platform swap. For what it’s price, it’s not primarily based on the present that includes a homosexual teen love story. Disney knew what it was once they obtained it. There are mature themes equivalent to teen consuming, and so on. that led to the swap. — Becky Albertalli Updates (@beckyalbertalli) February 25, 2020

Love, Victor season two trailer

There’s no trailer but for Love, Victor season two, however we’ll hold this web page up to date.

