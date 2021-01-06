‘Love Video games,’ a New 90 Day Fiancé Collection, Lands on Discovery Plus

It’s been stated that love’s not a competitors, however a new installment to the “90 Day Fiancé” universe will look to show that, truly, there are winners and losers within the sport of romance.

Twenty-four iconic {couples} from the franchise might be going head-to-head— and heart-to-heart —in “90 Day Fiancé: Love Video games,” a new fierce trivia event to indicate off who is aware of their respective accomplice greatest. The primary season of the socially distant elimination-style sport present, which debuts on Feb. 8 on Discovery Plus, will function fan-favorite twosomes from the expansive 90 Day universe, together with Alan and Kirlyam and Russ and Paola (Season 1), Kyle and Midday (Season 3), David and Annie (Season 5), Kalani and Asuelu (Season 6).

Pairs might be matched-up for 3 rounds of questions earlier than culminating in a showdown to win the first-ever Love Video games championship trophy. The brand new present’s teaser reveals that questions vary from tame and candy to raunchy and provocative, inciting each witty banter and wounded egos.

“90 Day Fiancé: Love Video games” was remotely produced by Industrial Media subsidiary Sharp Leisure.

People determined for a “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff repair earlier than the “Love Video games” premiere subsequent month can discover at the very least 4 collection throughout the actuality television present’s universe to look at proper now, solely on Discovery Plus. These canonical spinoffs are “90 Day Diaries,” “90 Day: Bares All,” 90 Day: Journey” and “The Different Means Strikes Again!”

Discovery Plus, the most recent streaming platform to grace our screens, entered the extremely saturated binge-watch market on Jan. 4 with a international launch. The service will prioritize consolation viewing of originals and previously-aired episodes from Discovery-owned channels resembling HGTV, Meals Community, TLC, and Animal Planet (amongst others). “Love Video games” is just one of at the very least 50 originals set to debut on Discovery Plus— different anticipated titles embrace “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventures,” “Toddlers and Tiaras: The place Are They Now?” and “Say Sure to the Costume: In Illness and In Well being.” The essential tier of Discovery Plus is $4.99 a month, and an ad-free model goes for $6.99 a month.