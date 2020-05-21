Lovebirds Stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Name Two Movies That Inspire Their New Comedy

In The Lovebirds, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as Jibran and Leilani – a pair that has spent years collectively, however mutually agree that it’s time for them to separate whereas driving over to a buddy’s place for dinner. Making issues go from unhealthy to worse, their automotive winds up not solely being hijacked by a person pretending to be a cop, however is then used as a homicide weapon to kill a person on a bicycle. Fearing that they are going to be convicted of the crime, the protagonists determine that the one solution to clear their title earlier than they get arrested is to attempt and resolve the thriller themselves.