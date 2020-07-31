Lovecraft Nation: 7 Things We Learned About The HBO Series During The SDCC Panel

I feel that she represents, on a bigger scale, the oppressed 1950s lady form of liberating herself from the patriarchal society and the household that she’s been introduced up in, all of the whereas doing it together with her white privilege. So, she’s the ‘Karen’ sort character that we hear about immediately…

If she was only a violent, manipulative, nasty lady, it might have been, in quite a lot of methods, a neater position to method, however the difficult battle got here in that she was so deeply human and relatable, universally relatable, in that she was herself oppressed, broken, abused, uncared for, lonely. Simply attempting to get her wants met in very questionable… fairly terrible methods… She was basically on the lookout for the identical issues the opposite characters had been on the lookout for.