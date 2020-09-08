Lovelyz’s Mijoo Apologizes For Her Comments On Web Variety Show

On September 8, Lovelyz’s Mijoo launched an official apology following controversy surrounding feedback she made on her net selection present. Her full apology is translated beneath:

Howdy. That is Lovelyz’s Mijoo. I grew to become conscious {that a} “Mijoo Pickchu” video grew to become controversial, so I’ve delivered an apology to the particular person in query by way of the manufacturing staff. On the time, we acquired consent from the visitor, however I wish to as soon as once more apologize for making a careless comment with out pondering it will trigger many followers and viewers watching to really feel uncomfortable. Once more, I apologize to the non-celebrity visitor who should have been essentially the most distressed over this case, and I’ll grow to be somebody who’s extra cautious along with her phrases and habits and work tougher. I’m sorry as soon as once more for inflicting many individuals to really feel involved.

In late June, Mijoo shared a dialog with a male visitor who was the identical age as her on the net selection present “Mijoo Pickchu” on the YouTube channel The Ok-POP. Throughout the dialog, Mijoo requested, “Do you’ve got a girlfriend?” and “How far have you ever gone along with her?” The visitor replied that he had been courting his girlfriend for 200 days, and Mijoo commented, “You need to have gone all the best way, that’s for positive.”

After the visitor tried to disclaim it, Mijoo requested, “Are you a person?” and regarded in direction of the course of his legs. The manufacturing staff added the caption, “Why is her gaze happening?” and requested, “The place are you ?” however Mijoo mentioned, “It’s a misunderstanding.”

