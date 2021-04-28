Lovelyz’s Mijoo Gets Honest About Her Dating Style + Why She’s Been Rejected In The Past

Lovelyz’s Mijoo got refreshingly candid about her love life!

On April 28, Mijoo appeared as a special DJ on the SBS Power FM radio show “2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show.”

During the show, the DJs read a story sent in by a listener about getting rejected after confessing his feelings to the girl he liked. DJ Kim Tae Gyun then asked Mijoo, “Have you ever gotten rejected or rejected someone?” Mijoo replied, “I’ve done both. I’ve gotten rejected a lot.”

Kim Tae Gyun went on to ask, “When you like a guy, are you the type to boldly confess your feelings?”

Mijoo responded, “I’m the type to be very direct and forward [about my feelings].” She added with a laugh, “I’m also the type who then gets rejected because that person feels overwhelmed by my attention.”

Watch Mijoo in “My Mad Beauty 3” with subtitles below!

Watch Now