Lovelyz’s Yein Shares Fun Photos From Self Portrait Photo Shoot With IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi

May 19, 2020
Lovelyz’s Yein and IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi not too long ago had a enjoyable time collectively!

On Might 19, Yein took to her private Instagram account to share photographs she had taken at a self portrait picture studio with Kwon Eun Bi. Self portrait picture studios, which give clients the liberty to take no matter photographs they need at their very own tempo as they’re given management of the distant, have develop into a rising pattern in Korea.

The pair appear like they had a good time as they took photographs in numerous poses and with completely different expressions, displaying off their shut friendship.

Yein and Kwon Eun Bi are labelmates beneath Woollim Leisure.

