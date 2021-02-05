“Lovestruck In The Metropolis” Announces Extension Of 1 Episode With More Focus On SHINee’s Minho

An additional episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is coming!

The short-form romance drama follows the real looking love lives of Park Jae Gained (Ji Chang Wook), Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Gained), Choi Kyeong Jun (Kim Min Seok), Suh Rin Yi (So Ju Yeon), Oh Solar Younger (Han Ji Eun), and Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung Soo) within the hectic metropolis.

On February 4, a supply from KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” confirmed with Newsen, “The fundamental format of 16 episodes will likely be prolonged to 17 episodes, and the drama will finish on February 16.”

The supply continued, “Together with the candid love tales of the six people, together with Park Jae Gained and Lee Eun Oh, dwelling fiercely by means of the current, the seventeenth episode will likely be a particular last episode additionally that includes the budding romance of Oh Dong Shik (SHINee’s Minho), who left a robust impression with the arrest of the digicam thief. Oh Dong Shik’s method of affection, which is totally different from the others’, will ship gift-like pleasure and enjoyable till the tip. We ask on your love and assist.”

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” airs each Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. KST.

Try Minho in “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)