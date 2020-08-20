Low liquor sales: In this state, people are not buying liquor, then the government made this strategy to woo customers

Kolkata: Corona wire and lockdown have had an impact throughout the economy. Every small and big business has been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. More businesses are facing recession at this time. Now the effect of recession and lockdown is also being seen on the liquor business. Also Read – West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has a big charge on Mamta Government, said – Raj Bhavan is being spied on

During the two-month lockdown, every state had appealed to the central government to open liquor shops and after the closure of nearly 60 days, when the shops opened again, there was a rush in the shops but now the situation has turned completely opposite. Now in many states, the sale of liquor has reduced considerably, which the state governments are worried about.

The West Bengal government may cut the recently imposed 30 percent tax on liquor due to a steep decline in sales. Industry sources gave information about this. Sources said on Wednesday that foreign liquor manufactured in India can be taxed according to the price to increase sales.

The additional tax on liquor in the state has come into effect from April 9. However, after this, there has been a decline in the sale of liquor in the state. Several organizations of the liquor industry, including the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, have raised demands to reduce taxes in the state.