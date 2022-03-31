low stock and an abusive price that makes it difficult to jump to the so-called “master race”

NVIDIA searches close Ampere generationthe well-known RTX 30, in style with the launch of the latest model Ti missing for the RTX 3090. Lovelace is right around the corner with a release planned for end of this yearbut the premiere of its latest Ampere model comes to break the tables of benchmarks and someone’s wallet.

According to estimates, analysts established a price close to 1,600 dollars, but the current situation of the lack of components and the overpricing of graphics cards has finally meant that in our country its final price is around €2,500 minimum. Although it is true that 3DCenter announced at the beginning of this week a reduction in the percentage of overpriced graphics cards, establishing a minimum of 25%, the launch of the RTX 3090 Ti the percentage has shot up again.

Also, stock for this GPU is being very limited with only a few builders offering custom builds. The RTX 3090 Ti signed by EVGA exceed 3,000 euros positioning itself as the most expensive in the current market, with very few units. At the bottom of the table, we find the GPUs from MSI, Inno and Zotac with prices well above the original price. On average, all three builders offer the RTX 3090 Ti for 2.400 euros.

Hopefully week after week we’ll see more builders jump on the bandwagon of Ampere’s latest great model before finally making the jump to Lovelace. However, it is hard to excuse the update or the jump to the PC for the average user with the current prices of the most cutting-edge products. However, in the lower bracket of the RTX 30 family range, prices are decreasing with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti at a somewhat lower price than in previous months.