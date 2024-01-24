Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77 Release Date, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fans of the Manhwa series Low Tide in Twilight will once more be captivated. The forthcoming publication of Chapter 77 was imminent. Supporters of Low Tide in Twilight will undoubtedly be enthralled by the upcoming installment.

It further elaborates on the show’s intricate plot. Yeo Taeju’s popular comic series Low Tide in Twilight chronicles the life of Kim Euihyun. Upon observing a man in distress, Euihyun is prompted to contemplate the concept of death.

As the narrative progresses, Yeo Taeju as well as additional characters’ involvement reveals that Euihyun’s brother is in fact his younger sibling and not his son. The conclusion of the most current installment, which was published this week on January 2024, generated considerable anticipation among readers.

To assist Euihyun in managing his substantial debt, Taeju proposes an unorthodox resolution involving the sale of his body. This proposition results in a physical altercation against Euihyun, which ultimately induces unconsciousness.

He discovers, upon awakening, that Taeju has secured him a job and housing, albeit subject to psychological restrictions. Euihyun harbors apprehensions regarding the potentiality of his omega status being compromised for a brothel.

Amid these obstacles, at 3:38 he formulates a strategy to flee. A confrontation between Euihyun as well as his dad, Kim Sahyeok, over misappropriated funds is also depicted in the narrative.

We will provide comprehensive information regarding Chapter 77 of Low Tide In Twilight, including the release date, raw scan release date, synopsis of the previous chapter, plotlines, and reading locations.

Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77 Release Date:

The highly anticipated Chapter 77 of Low Tide in Twilight is scheduled for publication on February 2, 2024. Enthusiasts of this wildly successful estate development series were eagerly awaiting the release of the most recent installment.

Chapter 76 of Low Tide in Twilight was made available to readers last week, upon January 26. It was to their delight, and they eagerly anticipate the next chapter.

Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77 Storyline:

At this time, neither an official synopsis nor spoiler exists for Chapter 77 of Low Tide in Twilight. Yet, some speculations and predictions can be formulated regarding the forthcoming events in light of the preceding chapters.

Chapter 76 depicted the moment when Euihyun and Luna passionately shared a kiss in which they finally admitted their feelings for one another. Their brief moment of joy was, however, cut short when a group of shark-like creatures launched an unexpected assault in pursuit of Luna.

While attempting to defend Luna, Euihyun was wounded through one of the assailants. Luna subsequently disclosed that she was a princess of the submerged kingdom of Atlantis and not a mermaid; furthermore, she possessed a unique ability that threatened to avert an impending catastrophe.

Additionally, she stated that she was obligated to return to Atlantis and requested Euihyun’s company. We may learn in Chapter 77 how Euihyun as well as Luna manage to escape the assailants and reach Atlantis.

There is also a possibility that we will gain further insights into Luna’s power, the motivations behind the assault, and the characteristics of the global peril. Will Euihyun as well as Luna be able to remain together on their journey, or will they encounter additional obstacles and perils?

Will they uncover the truth concerning their destinies and pasts? Will they discover peace and contentment in the depths of the ocean, or will it be necessary to forego their affections for a greater cause?

Where To Read Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77?

The 76th chapter of Low Tide in Twilight is expected to be published on February 2, 2024, on the Lezhin Comics website. The same location also features previous chapters and additional works authored by Rio.

In addition to rating and reviewing the series, you can additionally read it on MyAnimeList and participate in discussions with other fans. However, access to the most recent chapters upon these platforms requires payment in the form of a fee or the use of coins.

You may also find it available for free on unofficial websites like Mangahasu or Manganelo however, we recommend that you support the author as well as publisher through accessing the material from official sources.

Recap Of Previous Chapter Of My Favorite Idol:

Euihyun and Luna are greeted by King Triton, Luna’s father, upon their arrival within the mermaid nation at the onset of the bankruptcy. His daughter’s contentment brings him great joy.

However, Euihyun, a human, also casts doubt upon his reasoning. He implores Luna to elaborate on the nature of their courtship and their transnational relationship. Luna claims that Euihyun was her friend as well as that it was his assistance that saved her life during a shark attack.

She declares her love for him and asserts that he is the most dexterous person to have noticed her. She implores her father to allow them to continue living together and to bring him along. King Triton is stunned and enraged by Luna’s admission. Mermaids and humans, in his opinion, are incompatible.

He asserts that Euihyun is an outsider who desires to be mistreated. His guards are instructed to identify him in order to admit him into the prison. He also reprimands Luna for disobeying him and instructs her to forget about Euihyun.

Luna endeavors to impede her father. She nevertheless encounters obstacles that impede her progress her sisters. He disregards her pleadings and sobs. Tomorrow, he will make a decision regarding Euihyun’s future, but he will not have any control over it. Euihyun’s departure with his guards causes a subsequent delay.

Luna is utterly bewildered and inundated. She is filled with dread and helplessness because she believes she endangered Euihyun. She is concerned that she will never see him again and that he will not forgive her. Additionally, she questions whether ensuring his safety is at risk. She doubts that they will be able to circumvent her father’s strict rule.

Euihyun is confined to a damp, dark mobile. Skeletons and shackles encircle him. A suspenseful note concludes the bankruptcy proceedings. He is exhausted, wounded, and devoid of desire. He desires to have one last glance at Luna whenever he considers her. Upon careful reflection on his lifestyle, he is overcome with regret.

Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77 Raw Scan Release Date:

Chapter 77 of Low Tide in Twilight is typically available in its raw scan a few days prior to its official release. The raw scan is available on numerous websites that provide Korean webcomics, including Bomtoon, Toptoon, and Naver Webtoon.

As the raw scan could include errors, low-quality images, as well as incomplete translations, we do not advise reading it.

Additionally, such behavior is unlawful and detrimental to the author as well as the webtoon industry. We therefore recommend that you support the initial source and await the official release. The release date for the raw scan is January 30, 2024.

Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For Low Tide In Twilight Chapter 77?

Low Tide in Twilight is among Lezhin Comics’ most popular as well as acclaimed manhwa series. Critics and readers alike have awarded it high marks, praising its narrative, artwork, characters, and thematic elements.

As of January 22, 2024, Low Tide in Twilight has accumulated 12,345 reviews and is rated 4.06 stars out of 5 on Anime-Planet. MyAnimeList also awards it a 9.2 on a scale of 10 rating, which is the result of 1,234 votes. It has received the highest ranking of #1 manhwa upon Lezhin Comics and #3 manhwa upon MyAnimeList.