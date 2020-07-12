Lower Decks’ Trailer Arrives for Animated Comedy Series – Variety

The official trailer for CBS All Entry’ new half-hour animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has arrived, and it’s placing an irreverent spin on the beloved franchise.

“We’re not likely elite — we’re extra just like the cool, scrappy underdogs,” explains lower-deck Ensign Mariner within the trailer.

“We dwell on a spaceship, no one is dying from a spear wound!” she exclaims within the midst of some onboard mayhem.

The 10-episode collection, which has already been renewed for a second season, is the primary animated “Star Trek” collection in additional than 45 years. “Star Trek: The Animated Series” had a short run beginning in 1973.

CBS All Entry subscribers can watch the present every week on Thursdays beginning Aug. 6 on the digital subscription video on-demand and dwell streaming service,

“Rick and Morty” veteran Mike McMahan developed “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which focuses on the help crew that lives within the bowels on the very backside of the united statesS. Cerritos — often known as one of many Starfleet’s least vital ships — within the 12 months 2380.

The Starfleet decrease decks crew contains Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero.

It’s the primary animated collection in CBS All Entry’ “Star Trek” franchise, which additionally contains “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and the recently-announced “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds.”

Additionally developing are a Part 31-based collection with Michelle Yeoh and a CG-animated “Star Trek” collection for youthful audiences within the works at Nickelodeon.