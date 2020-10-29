LPG booking methods: Book your gas cylinder with these 4 easy methods, know what are the new rules

LPG Gas Cylinder booking methods: The rules of LPG gas cylinders are changing in the country since 1 November. There will also be a change in its delivery, booking and price. After 1 November, home delivery of gases will now be done via OTP / code. The OTP process is called the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). In this, on booking LPG Gas Cylinder booking news rules, OTP will be sent to your registered phone number by showing which you can take delivery of gas. If you do not show OTP to the gas delivery boy, then your gas delivery can also be canceled. Also Read – LPG booking methods: changing the rules of cylinders, book gas easily by adopting these 4 methods

Talking about gas booking mediums in this link, you can book gas in 4 easy ways. You can book gas by going to the gas seller or gas agency. Booking of gas from mobile phone can be done through calling. Booking of gas can be done through online. Or you can confirm your gas booking through the company's WhatsApp number.

Please tell that now the number of Indane gas has been changed for booking gas. A new number has been sent to the registered phone number of customers by Indane Gas. Through this, you can book your gas. Please tell that if you are a customer of Indane gas, then you will have to confirm the booking of gas by calling the new number 7718955555. Also, you can also book gas through WhatsApp, here you have to send it by writing 7588888824 by writing REFILL. After this, your gas booking will be done. If you want, you can also book gas from the mobile app.

Let us know that if you do not have OTP after the DAC rules, then tell the person who has come to do the gas delivery, he will generate the OTP immediately through the app on his mobile phone. Which will be sent to your registered phone number. You can get gas delivery by showing it. Keep in mind that none of your information in your passbook is wrong, especially your phone number. Otherwise your gas connection can also be terminated because companies are doing this to stop the theft of gas.