LPG Cylinder Booking by Missed Call: Rules have changed in the new year, now the call will not only be booked on this number with ‘missed call’

LPG Cylinder Booking by Missed Call: Indane gas customers of Indian Oil can now make bookings for filling LPG cylinders by just giving a missed call. According to the official statement of Indian Oil released on Friday, its LPG customers can use a missed call number… 8454955555– from anywhere in the country to fill the cylinder. Also Read – Rules Changes From Today 1st January 2021: These big changes are happening in the new year from today, know if not …

With this facility, the time it would take to call customers for booking would be saved. They will be able to book only by making missed calls. Also, customers will not be charged for the call, while the existing IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call system charges normal call rates. Also Read – LPG Cylinder rates: domestic gas price will increase every week, revealed in PIBFactCheck

According to the statement, this facility will provide relief to those people and the elderly who do not find themselves comfortable in the IVRS system. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the ‘missed call’ facility at an event held in Bhubaneswar. Also Read – Rules to change from 1st January 2021: These rules will change from January 1, which will have an impact on your life, know which rules will change

On this occasion, he also introduced the second-tier global-grade premium grade petrol (Octane 100). Indian Oil will sell it under the XP-100 brand. On this occasion, Pradhan said that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the delivery of LPG is done within a day to a few hours.

He also said that the country has come a long way in the case of LPG. The LPG connection was made available to about 13 crore people in the first six decades of 2014. This figure has reached 30 crores in the last six years.