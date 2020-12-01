LPG Cylinder Price: LPG costlier in December, know how much is the price in your city

LPG Cylinder Price: Oil market companies have released gas prices for the month of December. There was no change in the prices of LPG cylinders in the third month after August and September. But commercial cylinders became expensive in October and November. For the month of December, oil companies have kept the price of subsidized gas cylinder 14.2 kg at Rs 594. In other cities, there has been no change in the prices of cylinders, although the price of commercial cylinders has been increased by Rs 56. Also Read – Gas Cylinder Booking Through WhatsApp: Now Book Gas Cylinder With WhatsApp, Know Number And Easy Way

In the national capital Delhi, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,241 to Rs 1,296. The price of 19 kg cylinder has been increased by 55 rupees. At the same time, the price of 14.2 kg cylinder has been kept at Rs 594. If you talk about Kolkata, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,296 to Rs 1,351.50. Here too, there is an increase of Rs 55 in the price of the cylinder. The domestic gas is Rs 620.50.

In Mumbai, the price of 19 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 1,189.50 to Rs 1,244 i.e. Rs 55 has become expensive. At the same time, the price of 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 594. The price of 19 kg cylinder has increased to 1,410.50 from 1,354.50 in Chennai. At the same time, the price of 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 610.