LPG Gas Cylinder Update: Reduction in gas cylinder prices, know what is the rate in your city

new Delhi: Just by increasing the prices of country LPG, it affects the entire ration of the house. In such a situation, the good news is that in September you will have to pay a lower price for a gas cylinder. The prices of 19 kg cylinders have been cut by the oil companies for the month of September. Since this decision, the prices of 19 kg cylinders in all the metros have been Rs 2.

According to the Indian Oil website, the price of 19 kg LPG in Delhi will be cheaper by 2 rupees, now it will be available for Rs 1133, in Mumbai it will be available in 1089, which was earlier 1091, in Kolkata the same cylinder will be available for Rs 1196.50 which was earlier Rs 1198.50. At the same time, its price in Chennai has come down from 1253 to 1250. Please tell that the price of 14.2 kg cylinders has not been cut. On the basis of its precious subsidy remains as before.

But if we talk about Chennai, then the price of 14.2 kg cylinder is reduced by 50 paise. There is also a shortage of 50 paise in Kolkata. Let us tell you that in the month of July, the price of 14.2 kg cylinder was increased, while the price of 14.2 kg subsidized cylinder became expensive by Rs 11.50 in June and it was cheaper by about Rs 162.50 in May.