LPG price hike updates: LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, Congress targets government

new Delhi: On Wednesday, the Congress criticized the Modi government for increasing the prices of LPG cylinders, saying that this is affecting the budget of middle class families. Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet told reporters, "LPG prices have increased by Rs 100 per cylinder in the last 15 days. This has not only spoiled the monthly budget of the families, but has also caused great pain for the middle class, poor, lower middle class. "

Giving the example of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Srinet said that LPG cylinders are being sold for Rs 757 and this can be compared to subsidized and non-subsidized cylinders in 2014.

He said, "This picture is very shocking." In 2014, subsidized cylinders were being sold for 412 rupees. Now its price has increased by Rs 183 and the cylinder is being sold for Rs 595. "

He further said that non-subsidized cylinders were sold for Rs 574, whereas today they are being sold for Rs 694. Party spokesperson Supriya Srinet said, “Raising the price of cylinders has an impact on the budget of ordinary households and housewives.” He asked where did the women women of BJP who used to sit on dharna with cylinders when the price of LPG increased during the Congress government?

Supriya said, “Should the profits only belong to the government and the common people suffer?” If the price of crude oil and gas has fallen in the international market, then the common people should get the benefit. ”

Supriya Srinet also targeted the government fiercely on the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Along with this, he urged the government to provide some relief to the common people, as they are facing difficulties due to economic slowdown, unemployment, wage cuts and mismanagement of the Indian economy at this time.