Luang Prabang Film Festival Sets Fully Virtual Selection

The Laos-based Luang Prabang Film Festival has set out a range that focuses strongly on movies from South East Asia, or have been made in or concerning the area. Now coming into its tenth version, the impartial competition will probably be held totally on-line this yr and run Dec. 4-10, 2020.

All movies will probably be screened freed from cost, with streaming entry opened to viewers in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The lineup of 24 characteristic movies and 10 shorts consists of “Buoyancy,” a Cambodia-Australia fictionalized account of the human trafficking within the area’s industrial fishing business, and mystical Thai movie “Manta Ray” which touches on the Rohinga drawback, id and displacement.

The competition additionally offers Indonesian animated documentary “kOsOng” its Southeast Asian premiere. The movie follows 5 girls from Java and the pressures and revelations they face in dwelling a childless life. Anthony Chen’s “Moist Season” drama about taboo relationships in Singapore represents a change of tone.

The lineup consists of 12 movies by girls filmmakers, eight movies by first time filmmakers, and three Lao movies, every one a earlier recipient of LPFF’s Lao Filmmakers Fund: “Expiration Date”; Mattie Do’s “The Lengthy Stroll,” and “Within the Shadows.”

Luang Prabang Film Festival 2020 Official Selection

“27 Steps of Might” (Indonesia)

“The Woman and the Gun” (aka “Babae at Baril) (Philippines)

“Between the Satan and the Deep Blue Sea” (Indonesia)

“Buoyancy” (Australia)

“Cleaners” (Philippines)

“Edward” (Philippines)

“Expiration Date” (Laos)

“John Denver Trending” (Philippines)

“kOsOng” (Indonesia)

“Manta Ray” (aka “Kraben Rahu”) (Thailand)

“Krabi, 2562” (Thailand)

“Mekong 2030” (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam)

“Metro Maalai” (Malaysia)

“Mi” (Myanmar)

“Motif” (Malaysia)

“Ode to Nothing” (aka “Oda sa Wala) (Philippines)

“Rom” (Vietnam)

“Stranger’s Home” (Myanmar)

“The Clock: Spirits Awakening” (Cambodia)

“The Lengthy Stroll” (Laos)

“The Tree Home” (Vietnam)

“Tia Madre” (Philippines)

“Moist Season” (Singapore).