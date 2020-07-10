Luca Guadagnino on Remaking ‘Scarface,’ Nudity, and His HBO Series – Variety

Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated auteur behind “Name Me By Your Title,” is taking his swooning, lyrical model to the small-screen with “We Are Who We Are,” an immersive and deeply shifting coming-of-age story.

The HBO-Sky sequence, which debuts this September, observe two youngsters, Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who dwell on a navy base in Italy. It explores their burgeoning friendship — Fraser is creative, shy, and unstable, whereas Caitlin is extra outgoing, but additionally coping with her personal nagging insecurities. The sequence, Guadagnino’s first for TV, additionally grapples with problems with sexuality and gender identification. He directed all eight episodes of “We Are Who We Are,” and says he purposely set the present within the midst of the 2016 U.S. presidential election as a approach to remark on the political tumult unleashed by Donald Trump’s victory.

Guadagnino spoke to Variety shortly after the primary trailer for “We Are Who We Are” was launched.

How would you describe “We Are Who We Are”? Is it a TV sequence, an extended narrative characteristic, a miniseries?

I really feel like on the one hand that this can be a new movie of mine. It appears like a film to me, however I loved the episodic-ness of the story. It is a sequence and it relies upon on the way it clicks with an viewers if we are going to see these individuals once more. I’ve type of a penchant for bringing again to life characters that I really like. I actually love all of the characters on this present. The greatness of doing TV is that if there’s a very good final result, this could come again, which might be lovely to me.

What impressed the venture?

Lorenzo Mieli [ed. note: who produced the show for The Apartment along with Mario Gianani for Wildside, both Fremantle companies] and Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri had developed an idea in regards to the lifetime of youngsters immediately vis-à-vis gender fluidity in American suburbia. After they talked to me about it, the very first thing I mentioned was I’m much less within the matter as a type of place to begin. I’m extra within the habits of those individuals. I feel so as to not be generic why don’t we set this in a micro-America, a spot that may work because the half for the entire. I proposed the navy world. I had a really fantastic dialog as soon as many, a few years in the past with Amy Adams — you get to have these conferences with these nice actors as one of many privileges of this work — and she informed me that she spent a part of her upbringing in Vicenza, in a navy base in Italy. From synapses connecting to one another, I had this picture in my thoughts.

As a result of this can be a sequence, I mentioned to Lorenzo, “If this goes nicely, subsequent time they will transfer to a different base. They are often in Japan or Africa or anyplace.”

Within the present, the characters consult with the navy base as ‘America’ even supposing it’s in the course of Italy. That geographic dichotomy appears to reflect the way in which that lots of the characters really feel a sort of emotional displacement or discomfort. Did you view the setting as a bigger metaphor?

I all the time really feel displaced. I by no means really feel in the appropriate place as an individual. I do consider that regardless of each motion we will take to say the character of our identification, ultimately the human situation is that we’re all the time making an attempt to reclaim an emotional state of belonging. This present is in regards to the youngsters not figuring out who they’re, not figuring out what they’re, and feeling displaced. In fact, there’s a transitional aspect of being a teen that’s particular to that age. It’s mentioned that whenever you’re grown up, you realize extra about your self, however in truth all of those characters really feel misplaced.

Fraser and Caitlin are each 14. That strikes me as an fascinating age, since you’re undoubtedly creating a stronger sense of identification, and but you’re nonetheless wholly dependent on your mother and father. Why did you need to focus on characters at that specific age?

If I bear in mind once I was 14, I used to be deeply, deeply unhappy by my incapacity to know how you can put in motion the massive plan I had for myself in my thoughts. I knew what I wished, however I didn’t know how you can get it. Finally I even realized that I didn’t fully know what I wished. I really like this age, as a result of you may have grand ambitions and on the similar time you don’t have any means to meet these ambitions. You might have solely curiosity, solely craving, solely the capability for experimentation. Day by day appears to be a struggle between life and dying. That’s one thing lovely about that age.

When the trailer for “We Are Who We Are” dropped, there have been numerous comparisons on-line to “Name Me By Your Title.” Each works are set in Italy and contain youthful males. Do you see a commonality?

I’ll by no means complain about individuals’s laziness, however that sounds very lazy. “Name Me By Your Title” is in regards to the previous seen by the prism of a cinematic narrative and that is in regards to the right here and now. That is in regards to the our bodies and souls of now. I feel they’re so completely different.

Why did you resolve to set the present throughout the 2016 presidential election?

The results of the 2016 election are nonetheless being felt proper right here, proper now. The seismic shift all through America and the world of what it meant that Obama’s presidency was adopted by Trump’s presidency and how individuals didn’t see it coming, are nonetheless being grappled with. It must be mentioned, that simply as [Silvio] Berlusconi was the autobiography of Italy, Trump can be seen as a tragic chapter within the autobiography of the USA.

We’re coping with a sort of populism that springs from the plutocrats. It’s shaping the world whereas on the similar time a phalanx of youth is shaking the world as nicely and not taking that bitter medication.

“We Are Who We Are” has a good quantity of full-frontal male nudity. That’s uncommon in American movies and tv exhibits. Why do you assume that’s the case?

I all the time felt embarrassed once I noticed in movies the digicam strategically not displaying one thing. I additionally assume that to point out nudity — male, feminine — if it’s within the context of one thing that is sensible, is a approach to liberate the attention. HBO has been fantastic in endorsing my selections. They might have felt provocative or radical, however I noticed them as natural. By the way in which, there’s nudity normally in my films. That’s a part of dwelling. We’re bare a part of the day and a part of the day we’re dressed up. I all the time assume I ought to pay respect to that situation of being human. Generally we’re bare, so why not?

You might have a few half-dozen initiatives listed as in improvement on your IMDB. What’s behind that?

I’m a relentless workaholic. I’m somebody who has by no means tried any medicine, as a result of I’m too scared for my very own well being. However I really feel like once I was born, I fell on a “Scarface” mountain of cocaine, as a result of I work 13 hours a day.

Are you working on a sequel to “Name Me By Your Title”?

I name it a second chapter, a brand new chapter, an element two or one thing like that. I really like these characters. I really like these actors. The legacy of the film and its reception made me really feel I ought to proceed strolling the trail with all people. I’ve give you a narrative and hopefully we will put it on the web page quickly.

You’re additionally hooked up to a remake of “Scarface.” What attracted you to that venture?

Individuals declare that I do solely remakes [ed. note: Guadagnino previously remade “Suspiria” and his film “A Bigger Splash” was inspired by “La Piscine”] , however the reality of the matter is cinema has been remaking itself all through its existence. It’s not as a result of it’s a lazy approach of not with the ability to discover authentic tales. It’s alway about taking a look at what sure tales say about our instances. The primary “Scarface” from Howard Hawkes was all in regards to the prohibition period. Fifty years later, Oliver Stone and Brian De Palma make their model, which is so completely different from the Hawkes movie. Each can stand on the shelf as two fantastic items of sculpture. Hopefully ours, forty-plus years later, will likely be one other worthy reflection on a personality who’s a paradigm for our personal compulsions for extra and ambition. I feel my model will likely be very well timed.

What have you ever been watching throughout lockdown?

I watched once more “Comizi d’amore” (Love Conferences) by Pasolini. I noticed an ideal film known as “The Huge of Evening,” and I watched for the second or third time “Physician Sleep,” which is a film I love vastly.