Luca Guadagnino to Direct Universal’s ‘Scarface’ Reboot – Variety

“Name Me by Your Identify” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will direct a reboot of “Scarface” for Common Footage.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the newest model of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

“Scarface” shall be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will govt produce alongside Marco Marabito. SVP Brian Williams will even govt produce for Dylan Clark Productions.

The story has been tailored a variety of occasions, most lately within the 1983 traditional starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer with Brian DePalma directing. The brand new pic is a reimagining of the core immigrant story advised in each the 1932 and 1983 movies, and shall be set in Los Angeles.

Senior VP of manufacturing Jay Polidoro and director of growth Lexi Barta will oversee the mission for Common.

Guadagnino has spent the vast majority of his profession directing status movies, so “Scarface” can be the closest he’s come to taking up a tentpole. He most lately helmed a remake of “Suspiria” for Amazon Studios, which starred Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Moretz. Prior to that, he directed the Academy Award-winning drama “Name Me by Your Identify,” which earned him an Oscar nomination.

He’s at the moment on post-production on his HBO restricted collection “We Are Who We Are,” which stars Alice Braga and Child Cudi, and can also be creating a remake of “Lord of the Flies” for Warner Bros.

He’s repped by WME and Goodman, Schenkman LLP.