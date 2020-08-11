Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Heads to BBC Three in U.Okay.

UPDATED: Academy Award-nominated “Name Me By Your Identify” director Luca Guadagnino’s new sequence “We Are Who We Are” is heading to youth-skewing channel BBC Three in the U.Okay.

The HBO/Sky Italia co-production, which was acquired from distributor Fremantle, tells the story of two American youngsters who reside on a U.S. army base in Italy. Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy 14-year-old Fraser, who strikes from New York to Veneto together with his moms, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who’re each in the U.S. Military.

Additional solid contains Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Child Cudi, Religion Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Selection understands that whereas the challenge is technically a co-production with Sky, the pay TV operator solely has unique rights for Italy. As such, BBC has picked up the unique U.Okay. premiere rights. The sequence premieres on HBO on Sept. 14, and can bow on Sky Italia this fall. The BBC premiere will comply with quickly after.

The sequence, an official number of the 2020 Cannes Movie Pageant’s Administrators’ Fortnight, was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Condo and by Mario Gianani for Wildside, each Fremantle outfits, alongside Small Ahead. Different government producers are Elena Recchia, Nick Corridor, Sean Conway and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri wrote the sequence alongside Guadagnino.

Guadagnino stated: “With ‘We Are Who We Are,’ we are trying to painting the right here and now of two households, few generations, many thrilling individuals. To see the world from their perspective it’s what I’m delighted to share with U.Okay. audiences. To take action thanks to the celebrated and noteworthy BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement.”

Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition for the BBC, added: “We are so delighted that this fantastically noticed drama might be loved by BBC viewers — it actually could be very particular.”

Jamie Lynn, government VP and head of EMEA distribution for worldwide at Fremantle, brokered the cope with the BBC. Lynn famous, “The sequence is quick turning into one of the vital anticipated reveals of the 12 months, exploring common points equivalent to identification, tradition, gender and variety, making it the right addition to BBC Three and its younger grownup viewers. We’re proud to convey a premium HBO authentic sequence, from two of Fremantle’s famend drama labels, to its U.Okay. residence on the BBC.”

Guadagnino, who serves as a director, screenwriter and producer, is thought for the movies “I Am Love,” “A Larger Splash,” “Name Me by Your Identify” and, most just lately, the cult movie “Suspiria.”

Fremantle is dealing with worldwide gross sales for “We Are Who We Are.”