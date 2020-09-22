Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Screens Entire at San Sebastian

The San Sebastian viewers grew to become the primary on the earth to see all eight episodes of Luca Guadagnino’s HBO and Sky Italy’s eight-part sequence “We Are Who We Are.”

The second episode of the sequence aired on HBO in America this week. The media had solely acquired the primary 4 episodes to evaluate prematurely. Thus, it was at San Sebastian Movie Pageant, the place Guadagnino is president of the competitors jury, that the acclaimed director absolutely unveiled what he calls “my new film” to the world.

At a press convention in San Sebastian, Luca Guadagnino revealed that he sees “We Are Who We Are” as a movie somewhat than a sequence, that he used digital expertise to provide the story a recent aesthetic and the present is an American “Paradise Misplaced,” signaled by the election of President Trump. He additionally weighed in on the brand new Academy Award qualification guidelines.

“We Are What We Are” takes place on an American military base in Italy throughout the 2016 U.S. Presidential marketing campaign. It’s advised from the attitude of two youngsters, Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who’re establishing their gender and sexual identities. Instructed in a naturalistic fashion, with some scenes lasting greater than half-an-hour, “We Are What We” begins with Fraser’s lesbian mom (Chloë Sevigny) given command of the camp. Over the course of the sequence, Fraser and Caitlin’s friendship develops as they attend impulsive weddings, grieve over a pal and attend a Blood Orange live performance in Bologna.

Luca Guadagnino stated the choice to display the sequence as one lengthy 446-minute movie at San Sebastian was extra in step with his imaginative and prescient of the story than watching it episodically. “The present has been conceived as a complete and I assume in tv you’re employed in episodes, however on this case, we actually labored on it as a complete, as a function movie. So I didn’t want to vary my method [to storytelling] a lot.”

Guadagnino sees making tv as half and parcel of working as a director in the present day: “I didn’t select that now I need to make tv.” He stated the will is to make tales that may be for tv or the cinema. “I don’t see limitations that I ought to set myself on the place to inform tales.”

The one change that he made to accommodate the small display format was, “I made a decision to work with three nice cinematographers, Fredrik Wenzel, Yorick Le Saux, and Massimiliano Kuveiller, taking pictures in digital even supposing I continuously use 35mm in my work. That’s as a result of the idea was the right here and now that I wished to convey and for me, that felt extra simply addressed by means of digital expertise.”

Because it attracts to a conclusion, “We Are Who We Are” reveals itself to be in regards to the demise of America with the rise of Trump. His election victory is concurrent with the loss of life of younger under-prepared America troops in Afghanistan. Guadagnino says he initially went again to 2016 as a result of, “If you’re telling a recent story, to keep away from abstraction, you need to give just a little perspective. If you wish to say one thing in regards to the now, it’s higher to go just a little bit again in time so you’ll be able to contextualize occasions, even easy issues, like what poster is taking part in at the film theatre.”

Nonetheless, now the present is completed he realizes that there was an even bigger cause to choose this particular time limit, “To arrange the present throughout the Presidential marketing campaign is as a result of the sequence has a shift. It begins in a method, earlier than transferring in one other course. I can actually see now that it’s a few type of ‘Paradise Misplaced’ at the tip of the Obama interval.”

A side of the present is gender identification, one other race. Guadagnino ended the convention by speaking in regards to the new American Academy guidelines for movies to qualify for Oscars. “The concept that you need to increase the entry to the filmmaking job to all types of individuals that aren’t instantly welcome is critical and necessary. I welcome and salute these guidelines with nice enthusiasm.”

Nonetheless, he warns that the outcome could not make product any extra inclusive. “It’s not that if you happen to solid an actor or actress who’s a member of a minority who, let’s say, needs to be highlighted, the film in itself could have essentially a progressive agenda. I don’t need to title movies however there are movies the place range is at the centre of them and but their concepts are very reactionary.”