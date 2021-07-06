Luca Padovan Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Motion pictures, Info

Luca Padovan is an American actor who was once born in New York Town, USA, on August 16, 2003. These days, he’s targeting his occupation and research. He made an advent to the venue as a tender performer of the play Faculty of Rock.

Luca Padovan who seemed in Paco on You and landed the position of Billy in Faculty of Rock the Musical. He began to voice the position of Jett in Tremendous Wings! in 2015, Luca Padovan performed him in You, Loopy Ex-Female friend and The Magicians. In Might 2016, Luca additionally carried out a Beatles medley along with his pals in Instances Sq.. Take a look at the main points about Luca Padovan Bio, Age, Folks, Female friend, TV Displays, Motion pictures, Age and Peak.

Luca Padovan Biography

First and final title Luca Padova Nickname Luca Intercourse Male Date of delivery August 16, 2003 Age 17 years Birthplace New York Town, USA Nationality American Peak 5 toes 4 inches Hair color Darkish brown Faith Christianity ethnicity White Zodiac signal Lion Space in New York Folks Father: Unknown

Mom: Unknown Sister Valentina Padova Marital standing Single Female friend No longer identified Qualification training Social media account Instagram: @moreorlesluca

Twitter: @MoreOrLesLuca

Fb: Luca Padova

Luca Padovan Profession

Luca Padovan American actor and singer. Acting at the spot as a kid performer for the play Faculty of Rock, Padovan started his performing occupation on the age of 10.

Luca additionally seemed in a Loopy Ex-Female friend sequence in conjunction with Rachel Bloom, Pete Gardner, Britney Younger and lots of others. In 2018, she seemed within the very talked-about Netflix drama sequence You.

Info about Luca Padovan