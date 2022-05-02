Luca Vildoza added a minute of play in the Bucks’ victory over Boston Celtics at the start of the NBA Eastern semifinals

The NBA It has already entered definition periods with the first games of the semifinals of each conference. In the case of It is, Milwaukee Bucks took a 101-89 win at the TD Garden compared to Boston Celtics to put the 1-0 in the series. The defending champion showed that he can function in a big way beyond the absence of Khris Middleton and, behind his star Giannis Antetokounmpocomfortably won the opening game to take home-field advantage.

Thanks to the difference that those led by the Greek pivot managed to make, Luca Vildoza could add a minute and twelve seconds inside the field of play in the last moments of the duel. The Argentinian He did not add any statistics to the list nor could he put together a launch in the few moments in which he stepped on the pitch together with the third rotation of the squad. However, even if it is the so-called “garbage minutes”, all experience is useful for the point guard from Mar del Plata.

As usual in Bucks wins, the spotlight was on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The talented player got the play of the game after making a Eurostep that left the mark on the road, bounce the ball off the backboard and then jump up and shoot with two hands wowing even the Celtics fans in attendance.

Giannis was too much for the Celtics in the first game of the semifinals in the Eastern Conference (Photo: USA Today)

“That is pure talent, pure instinct”stated the Milwaukee coach, Mike Budenholzerat a press conference after the Greek recorded the second triple-double in Playoffs of his career. And he added regarding the athletic ability of the face of the franchise: “Is a great player. He does things that are unique, special and timely. That’s one of those plays where you’re happy he’s on our side.”

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, collected 13 rebounds and distributed 12 assists for Milwaukee to quickly take home-field advantage in the second-round series. Jrue Holiday he accompanied him with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. The second game will be played next Tuesday night again in Boston.

On the other side of the sidewalk, Jayson Tatum scored 21 while his best companion, Jaylen Brownhad 12. One of the stats that explains the second-seeded East’s loss is that the two stars combined to shoot 10 of 31 from the field. Al Horford added 12 more points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 50 three-pointers, hitting 18 and reaching 33% as a team.

