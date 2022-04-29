Luca Vildoza had action in the victory of the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the next round in the NBA playoffs

Los Milwaukee Bucksdefending champions, continue with their overwhelming pace in the NBA playoffs and had practically no problem eliminating the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the Eastern Conference. They prevailed by 116 to 100 in it Fiserv Forum and sealed their ticket to the next round with a 4-1 aggregate. In the semifinals they will face the Boston Celtics.

The Argentine point guard Luca Vildoza entered shortly after the end of the match and was on the field for one minute and forty seconds, in which he could not mark practically any box on his sheet (he committed a foul). It is worth remembering that the man from Mar del Plata arrived for this postseason in a team that is already armed and with aspirations to the title.

The Wisconsin team built their victory from defense, leaving their opponent with only 18 points in the first quarter and controlling DeMar DeRozan very well, the main offensive card of the visiting team (11 points, 7 assists and two rebounds). Those from Illinois suffered too much from the absence of two of their figures, such as Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso.

Those of Mike Budenholzer, who since he took over as coach of the franchise his team is the one with the most victories in the playoffs (35), outperforming the second by ten, made up for the loss due to injury to Khris Middleton, one of the main partners of Giannis Antetokounmpo. As is customary, the Greek giant was the great star of the night closing a sheet with 33 points (the top scorer of the night), 3 assists and 9 rebounds in 30 minutes. Pat Connaughton had a good day off the bench, contributing 20 points.

The supremacy of the Bucks was from the start, product of a 12-0 run, which contributed to close the first quarter with a 34-18 in their favor. In the next part of the match, this was gigantic with another shocking 15-0 run, taking a difference of 29 points at one point in the game.

With the work already done, Milwaukee dedicated itself to maintaining the advantage and took the opportunity to rest some of its starters so that they arrive in optimal conditions facing the series against the Boston Celtics, a team that has basketball players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and comes from sweeping Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets 4-0.

The top scorer of the visit was Patrick Williams, with 23. A step behind were Nikola Vucevic (19) and Coby White (17).

