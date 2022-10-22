Luca Vildoza shone in his debut at Red Star: his points and the play that amazed the reporters

The basketball player of the Argentine National Team scored 10 points

Luca Vildoza debuted this Friday at the Red Star of Belgrano and, despite the defeat by 56-72 ante Real Madridhad the luxury of facing his compatriot Gabriel Deck with the addition of adding 10 points that inflate the confidence of the Argentine, after a step undermined by injuries in the NBA.

The former base of New York Knicks y Milwaukee Bucks He already realized that he had entered with a hot hand since the beginning of the duel for the fourth date of the Euroleague basketball At 3 minutes into the second quarter, he came up the court to stamp, jump through, a triple that gave life to his team. Half a minute later, another basket from a distance brought his teammates closer in a score that, at that point, marked a defeat by seven points (28-35).

The end of the first half came, but Vildoza he still had saved moves in his repertoire. With a feint and a twist, he shrugged off Walter Tavares and holed a double to increase his personal account at 6 minutes of the third quarter. “It is played to the rhythm of Vildoza, who does it wonderfully”, exclaimed the Spanish reporter about his amazing play. At the end of that partial, he had an outside help. He faced the paint and shot, but an illegal block gave him the conversion early.

Luca Vildoza closed the night with 10 points at Red Star Belgrade

The first Argentine to play for this Serbian club surprised on his debut by becoming the team’s second highest scorer behind the Ghanaian Ben Bentil (17) with 10 points (2/7 in doubles; 3/6 in triples; 0/1 in free). Furthermore, he had 1 rebound, 4 assists, 2 steals and 4 turnovers in 17:21 minutes of play.

The former man from Quilmes de Mar del Plata made his arrival official Red Star in mid-October for two seasons in a signing that sparked controversy in the Baskoniahis last club before joining the NBA, which alleged that it would block the incorporation because he had a clause in his favor since he had signed his termination to go to the Knicks.

“Baskonia owns the player’s rights outside the NBA”, signed the statement released by the institution and warned that he would go to court if he did not receive the requested compensation. To this, Vildoza He declared that he had already paid a clause of two million euros some time ago and no longer owed him anything. “There was a disagreement. The club was very important for my training but the truth is that now it was not possible to return. Who knows if things will change in the future, ”said the 1.91 tall basketball player in a chat with the site AS from Spain.

That distance from Baskonia to emigrate to the Big Apple was conflicted by injuries. He was never able to debut in the American franchise and in October 2021 he had to undergo surgery for a bone in his right foot.

Luca Vildoza is the first Argentine to play for Red Star Belgrade

“It all started with sesamoiditis, a bone that is under the big toe. I had hit it in Baskonia and it ended up calcifying more than necessary. Afterwards, the back of my foot hurt a lot, where the Achilles tendon inserts into the calcaneus, which is the heel bone. There he had an overbone and they decided to finish filing it down so that there is not so much compression of the tendon. In the end the foot was immobilized ”, he would later tell the Mar del Plata newspaper 0223.

Due to this, it did not arrive in its fullness at the NBAhe was only able to train on a few occasions with the team, he only added 13 minutes between two Summer League games and he did not reach 100% at the Tokyo Olympics with the Argentine National Team.

Without debuting in the senior squad, he had to emigrate to the Bucks. There, he was the only player in history to play in the playoffs without having minutes in the regular season. He played seven games, but was released in July and re-signed to a different contract for minimum wage. The instability of the link (Milwaukee would only confirm if he would definitely stay with him in 2023) made him change his horizons.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for Estrella Roja in equal presentations for the Euroleague

Already in the European entity, the duel that marked its premiere was also the same in which the figure of the Merengues, Gabriel Deck, closed as the second highest scorer for the tournament’s biggest champion (10) with 12 points, one less than the Bosnian Džanan Musa. The forward scored 3/4 in doubles and 2/2 in triples added to 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 3 turnovers in 24:34 minutes of play.

With this victory, the Real Madrid He reached his second victory in four presentations, but he is far from the leaders with absolute total number of games won, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos. On the other side, the Red Star does not lift head He lost all four of his matches and is last along with Bayern Munich.

