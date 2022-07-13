Luca Vildoza started for the Milwaukee Bucks and played his best game in the NBA Summer League

Luca Vildoza played his second game in the NBA Summer League and showed all his repertoire despite the close defeat of the Milwaukee Buck 111-109 against Boston Celtics In Las Vegas.

The Argentine point guard started and scored 11 points in just over 17 minutes on the court. In addition, he added 2 rebounds, 2 assists for the team that leads a glory of the team, as is the former Bucks player Vin Baker. In addition, statistically, it should be noted that the number 6 finished as the second best player on the team in relation to his contribution on both sides of the pitch when he was present on the field.

Vildoza finished the game with a +6 efficiency -only surpassed by Sandro Mamukelashvili with +8-, which means that Milwaukee had a better attack with his driving and that he was important in defense when it was his turn to add minutes.

From the start of the game, the Argentine showed all his offensive capacity: scored the Bucks’ first points with a beautiful fly layup that just touched the net. And on the next play, he stole the ball in his field and scored the first goal pass from him.

Already in the second half, he re-entered from the beginning of the third quarter and achieved a long double after a pick and roll action and hit a triple (he finished with 1-3 behind the 3-point line) to bring his team closer on the scoreboard (55-61). In the final set, Luca was the protagonist of an action that worried everyone in Milwaukee.

Vildoza scored 11 points in the defeat of the Bucks in the NBA Summer League (Getty Images via AFP)

With the ball in his hands, Vildoza drove to the rim, and after stopping to look for an assist, one of the Boston players jumped up and hit the Argentine with his knee to the face.. Immediately afterwards, the point guard of the Argentine national team fell to the ground and showed clear signs of discomfort, but he was able to continue and scored the only free kicks he attempted that night.

To close his performance, the No. 6 of the Bucks once again remarked that he likes to look for the hoop and once again left a shot with a board that generated applause from his teammates from the bench.

Beyond the result, it is important that Vildoza can show all his ability in this NBA Summer League. In the first game, which was a 94-90 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, the Argentine ended with 7 points (1-3 doubles, 1-4 triples, 2-2 free throws), four rebounds, two assists and a robbery the more than 22 minutes that he saw action. In addition, he committed two infractions and lost three balls.

We must remember that a few days ago, Luca experienced a strange situation when was cut by the Bucks within hours of being announced as part of the franchise Summer League team. After playing seven games in the last playoffs in the No. 6 Bucks jersey, in which he averaged 0.7 points in 2.4 minutes, the shooter’s 2022-2023 contract was not guaranteed. Therefore, the franchise could cut him at the time they considered it necessary to open a place on the roster and without having to pay the contract.

Beyond that, his agent revealed that they expect Milwaukee to offer him a new link to continue in the franchise that has the Greek as a star. Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Luca is training with the team, everything is fine and the reality is that they are very happy with him. They are analyzing that he has a greater participation in the team. He has gotten stronger, he is training barbaric and they want him to fulfill his contract. The squad loves him very much. The idea is that he stays with them all season, ”added the Spaniard David Carro Funes.

This Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time), the Bucks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a new heads-up match in the Summer League of the best basketball in the world.

The Argentine point guard is looking for his place on the Milwaukee roster (Getty Images via AFP)

KEEP READING:

The shocking offer that Facundo Campazzo received to leave the NBA and return to Real Madrid

The craziest theory in the NBA: is Jimmy Butler the unrecognized son of Michael Jordan?