Luca Vildoza’s Milwaukee Bucks fell in the seventh game of the series against the Celtics and were eliminated from the NBA playoffs

* The best actions in the stadium of the Celtics

The dream of Milwaukee Bucks and of Luca Vildoza stayed in the semi-final of the NBA Eastern Conference. Despite a huge Giannis Antetokounmpo, the defending champions lost a resounding 109-81 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in the seventh and final game of the series.

Antetokounmpo’s 25 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists were not enough to prevent the elimination of the Bucks in a fiery Boston TD Garden for a 4-3 aggregate in the tie. In his first formal foray into the world’s most competitive basketball league (he never officially played with the New York Knicks because he was cut due to injury), the Argentine closed his participation playing the last two minutes of action. In that period, with the comparison already defined, contributed two points, an assist and a rebound.

Power forward Grant Williams had the best game of his career, with 27 points, and forward Jayson Tatum added another 23 for the Celtics, who They will face the Miami Heat starting Tuesday. in the Eastern Finals.

In Boston, the considered best tie of these playoffs had a much larger outcome than expected in favor of the Celtics. The hosts took advantage of his spectacular effectiveness from the outside shot with 22 three-pointers made, the most in a seventh playoff game and in any Celtics postseason game. In the entire series, they also converted 110.

The Bucks, who were able to solve the key on Friday on their court, were shipwrecked from long distance with 4 three-pointers out of 33 attempts, as the conclusion of a disastrous collective offensive performance. Milwaukee paid dearly for the absence of the All-Star shooting guard Khris Middletonwho missed the entire tie with a knee injury.

Second leading scorer on the team, Middleton was a decisive player in the championship won by the Bucks last year, which ended a half-century title drought for the franchise. “They were the better team in the seven game series. You have to give Boston credit,” said the Bucks coach, Mike Budenholzer. “In the NBA you have to have good players, a bit of luck and health. You need these three things to win in the playoffs. We weren’t healthy but no one is going to care,” he added.

“I am proud of my team. These guys could have made a lot of excuses but they fought until the end,” he concluded. For Vildoza, 26, it represents a beginning. He has another year of contract with the franchise and will seek, already forming part of the squad since the beginning of the preparation, to get more minutes next season.

KEEP READING:

Details of his future in the NBA, the National Team and what is the special technique that he trains in Córdoba: 7 phrases by Facundo Campazzo