Lucas Alario’s exquisite backheel goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s landslide victory

* Lucas Alario’s resource that surprised the Augsburg goalkeeper

The contender for one of the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen, extended his positive moment against the Augsburg thanks to a 5-1 thrashing that included a hat-trick from Moussa Diaby, a bit of Karim Bellarabi and an exquisite definition of Lucas Alario who came in from the substitutes bench instead of Patrick Schick at 69 minutes of the game. In this way, the red and black team stood in third position in the championship, 11 points behind Bayern Munich.

The locals celebrated their second consecutive victory and maintain an impressive streak against Augsburg: it was his 24th official match without losing against that team. At the start, Leverkusen was a total steamroller and 24 minutes into the first half they were already winning 2-0. Everything was done uphill for the visit that on top of that had to suffer the impressive level of the French winger who took the ball home.

Although a stoppage goal made up the scoring, Lucas Alario appeared to put the icing on the cake for Bayer’s great performance. A ball that floated inside the area of Rafal Gikiewicz fell at the feet of the Argentine striker, who with an unexpected resource he put a cue and perplexed the Polish goalkeeper who could only watch as the ball entered the goal. All the companions of the born in Tostado were also surprised and accompanied him in the celebration a few minutes after the end of the game.

Lucas Alario hit the cue and the ball passed between the goalkeeper’s legs towards the back of the net (Photo: Bayer Leverkusen)

Unfortunately, Alario’s present at Bayer Leverkusen is not ideal. The German team signed the Czech striker Schick after his great performance in the last European Championship with his national team and Since then, coach Gerardo Seoane has chosen him as the starter over Colón de Santa Fe.. However, Lucas tries to take advantage of every moment of the game that he has to play and this Saturday he scored again on the final scoreboard with an exquisite technical gesture.

The scorer, who was not summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the upcoming double qualifying round and loses ground ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, appears on the radar of Palmeiras in Brazil that days ago he made a proposal to the Bundesliga club to take him out on loan and take charge of his salary. Given the small amount of playing time and as it is a year that ends with the World Cup, a temporary alternative to show all his talent could be the ideal decision.

THE SUMMARY OF BAYER LEVERKUSEN 5 – 1 AUSBURG

