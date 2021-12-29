Lucas Biglia surprised with a shocking free kick goal in Turkish football

* This was Lucas Biglia’s impressive free kick goal in Turkey

Nothing had been known about him for a long time. After retiring from the Argentine team after his participation in the Copa América Centenario, Lucas Biglia continued his career at Lazio and Milan, but recently the midfielder decided to venture into Turkish football.

The Argentine midfielder reached the Karagümrük to bring your individual technique, hierarchy and experience. And in the last hours he surprised locals and strangers with a goal from a free kick that confirmed the crushing victory over him. Bodrumspor for 4 a 0, in a valid commitment by the Turkey Cup.

The World runner-up in Brazil 2014 He was the starter and captain of the combined district of Conqueror, one of the cities belonging to Istanbul. To the 32 minutes of the first half Marble he celebrated the third goal for his team, after an extraordinary execution of a free kick that he placed near the right angle of the rival goalkeeper.

After the win against the team of the turkish second division, the Karagümrük he advanced to the last 16 of the domestic competition and closed his year with a joy.

The ex Argentinos Juniors e Independiente scored again after almost a year, since I did not do it since January 15 for the last Turkish Super League.

Lucas Biglia, one of the ten runners-up in the world still active, came to Turkish football in September 2020 after being released from Red-black. Throughout his career he wore the shirts of the animal, the Red, the Anderlecht from Belgium, Lazio Y Milan, before emigrating to Turkey.

A few days before, by the Superliga, the Argentine midfielder had faced al little Prince Jose Sosa, when the Karagümrük collided with him Fenerbahce by date 18. The distribution of points made up both teams (it was 1 to 1), but the striking thing was the crossing that the former teammates of the Albiceleste had, given that they participated during Alejandro Sabella’s cycle, although the former Estudiantes de La Plata was disaffected before from the start of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

