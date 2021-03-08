Lucasfilm denies that Cara Dune will have another actress

It was a hard blow for the actress Gina Carano, who after posting elements on Twitter that have been classified as abominable by the community, has been expelled, leaving the character of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. The fans, from the beginning, hope that another actress will be chosen for that purpose, even that was the information that The Direct shared a few hours ago. But it turns out that at the moment, it does not seem that it will be the case.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has no intention of recasting another actress. Still, all the insiders insist, constantly, that it is not a character that is going to continue in the future in a lasting way. In fact, the next series will be the Boba Fett spin-off, and we weren’t going to see it there, so “it’s not that bad.”

According to a statement from a Lucasfilm spokesperson in this regard a few days ago, regarding the actress’s dismissal:

“Gina Carano is no longer employed at Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to return in the future. Her posts on social media denigrating people based on their culture and religion are terrible and unacceptable.”

Source: Comicbook