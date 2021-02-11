Lucasfilm despide a Gina Carano de The Mandalorian

The waters are churning at Lucasfilm, where the actress from The Mandalorian Gina Carano has been fired for the controversy generated after a series of publications on social networks made by herself. UTA has also rejected her as a customer.

According to a statement from a Lucasfilm spokesperson:

“Gina Carano is no longer employed at Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to return in the future. Her posts on social media denigrating people based on their culture and religion are terrible and unacceptable.”

Carano had reportedly shared offensive posts via INstagram, one in which he actually compared current politics to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. An atrocity.

He had also scoffed at wearing the masks, saying things like “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

As expected, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano began to circulate through all the networks, and has ended up knocking down the actress’s career, which was part of one of the most important series of today on Disney + and also in the general panorama of shows televisions.

Source: NBCNews