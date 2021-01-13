Lucasfilm Games to announce more projects in 2021, including EA’s Star Wars games

Lucasfilm Games has announced a game of Star Wars an open-world game that Ubisoft will develop, as well as an Indiana Jones game that will be run by Bethesda. But these projects announced in the last two days are only the tip of the iceberg of what awaits us, as it has been confirmed that more announcements will arrive this year 2021, some of which will apparently be unexpected.

On StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Games Vice President Douglas Reilly explains that Lucasfilm Games’ recent rebrand, “It’s really the culmination of years of preparing to come out and say, ‘We’re here, we have a team of people, we’re going to do a lot of great games, and here are some new things that you didn’t expect us to do and that we’re starting to do now.’ . “.

“And that will continue for the next year or so, where we will continue to announce projects that are more representative of the legacy of the old Lucasfilm games that we are now trying to fulfill.”he continued.

Those games will include Star Wars projects from EA, which previously had that license exclusively. “While we may not have many details to share at this time.”, dice Reilly, “We have several projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”.

And it’s not just a list of games in development, it’s clear that Lucasfilm Games is now also accepting releases for games based on their licenses: “We seek to work with the best teams in their class that can make great games from all of our IP”Reilly continues.

“We have a team of professionals here at Lucasfilm Games who can work with the developers, shape the stories, shape the creativity, shape the games, so that they really resonate with the fans and deliver on a wide range of platforms, genres and experiences so that all of our fans can enjoy the IPs they know and love. “, he concluded.

In just the span of half a week, the Star Wars games and the Lucasfilm games as a whole now feel like a much more open proposition, with the potential for many different developers to take on the source material. What emerges from this new approach remains to be seen, but Reilly makes it clear that it may not be long until we see more: “This is just the beginning of what I think will be a very exciting year for Lucasfilm Games.”.

As for what we already know, Lucasfilm Games is a new brand covering Star Wars games and more, created by multiple developers and publishers. So far that includes an Indiana Jones game from MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Order) and an open-world Star Wars game based on a story by Ubisoft Massive (The Division).