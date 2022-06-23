Lucasfilm leaves the door open to a 2nd season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, most effective on one situation

Consideration: this text incorporates spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi may go back for a 2nd season… if there may be sufficient call for.

All over an interview with Leisure This night, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy published that the door has been left firmly open for a 2nd season from the hit Megastar Wars spin-off sequence.

“Neatly, frankly, we got down to do it as a restricted sequence.“, mentioned. “However I believe if there is a giant dedication and folks in reality need extra Obi-Wan, we will definitely believe it. And if we really feel like there is a actual reason why to do it, we will resolution why after which we will do it. however we will see“.

As well as, the director of the sequence, Deborah Chow, was once reluctant to mention if Obi-Wan will go back or no longer.

“I believe that, you recognize, if I had been to move forward, it might most effective be if there was once an actual reason why to do some other“, mentioned.

And you’ve got to confess that the primary season ends on the easiest level.

After rescuing Princess Leia and returning her house, Obi-Wan returns to the wilderness planet of Tatooine and continues his hermit angle whilst secretly keeping track of Luke Skywalker. This closes the circle of the sequencereturning the entire key gamers to precisely the place they will have to be previous to the occasions of Megastar Wars: A New Hope.

Any tale that comes after this would want an excellent rationale.

On the other hand, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are prepared to fit up as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader once more.

“I in reality hope we do some otherMcGregor mentioned.If I may do this kind of every so often, I might be happy.“.

In fact, the go back of an iconic Megastar Wars personality within the ultimate moments of the sequence raises some unanswered questions…and generally is a just right start line to proceed Obi-Wan’s tale in a 2nd season.

Whether or not Disney and Lucasfilm agree or no longer continues to be observed.