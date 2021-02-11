Lucasfilm, UTA Fire ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano

Gina Carano is “not at the moment employed by Lucasfilm,” the corporate stated in a press release Wednesday after controversy erupted over “The Mandalorian” star’s social media posts. UTA has additionally dropped her as a consumer, Selection has confirmed.

“Gina Carano isn’t at the moment employed by Lucasfilm and there aren’t any plans for her to be sooner or later,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson stated in a press release. “Nonetheless, her social media posts denigrating folks based mostly on their cultural and non secular identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano shared a number of offensive posts on her Instagram tales Tuesday evening, together with one which likened modern political variations to the therapy of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews have been crushed within the streets, not by Nazi troopers however by their neighbors…even by youngsters,” Carano wrote Instagram. “As a result of historical past is edited, most individuals at present don’t notice that to get to the purpose the place Nazi troopers may simply spherical up 1000’s of Jews, the federal government first made their very own neighbors hate them merely for being Jews. How is that any completely different from hating somebody for his or her political beliefs.” The put up originated on a distinct Instagram account.

In one other put up, Carano shared a photograph of an individual carrying a number of fabric masks with the caption, “In the meantime in California…”

Each posts have been gone from Carano’s Instagram by mid-day Wednesday. Different posts, together with one through which Carano wrote “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano started circulating on Twitter Wednesday in response to her posts. Many customers tagged Lucasfilm and company mum or dad Disney of their posts.

Carano isn’t any stranger to controversy on social media. In November she was criticized for mocking individuals who specify most popular pronouns when she up to date her Twitter bio with “beep/bop/boop,” which she later eliminated.