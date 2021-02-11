Lucero Cuevas does not forget America: “It was the institution where I started, the one that opened the doors for me”

Lucero Cuevas, León forward, had mixed feelings when facing América, a club with which he made history (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

Lucero Cuevas, Leon forward, tI had mixed feelings when facing America, club with which he made history in the Liga MX Women. This is because she was the one who scored the goal that gave her team the tie last day.

“When I scored the goal they were mixed feelings. It was the institution in which I started, the one that opened the doors for me. There were many things that went through my head, but happy to have scored, “he mentioned at a press conference.

And is that the scorer became the first figure of the Eagles in the women’s championship. From 2017 to 2019, Cave drilled the goal 49 times and she was the institution’s top scorer, a mark that Daniela Espinosa broke last semester.

With the score against her former team she reached 58 goals, which makes her one of the league’s top historical scorers (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

At the same time, with the annotation against his former team he reached 58 goals, which makes her one of the league’s top historical scorers. However, the 25-year-old footballer noted that she does not look at these records.

“Regardless of the goals, My goal and the goal that I set for myself when I arrived here is to enter the Liguilla and fight for the championship ”, explained the emerald player this Wednesday.

Despite this, the striker has not started on the right foot this season. It took five dates for me to end the drought in front of the goal, although an injury marginalized her from a game.

“I don’t know how to rate my performance. Personally, I have felt good with what I have contributed. In the games I’ve been in, I’m satisfied and, although I come from the knee injury, I have done my best, “he declared.

The Cuernavaca native said that the victory against the azulcremas gave them a mental blow to face the champions (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

Regarding the team’s performance, the native of Cuernavaca pointed out that the victory against the azulcremas gave them a spirited blow to face the champions. “We are gaining confidence to face the game against Tigres”, he expressed.

The Mexican indicated that the Green Bellies have shown an improvement in their game, so they are not afraid to face the monarchs of the League. He recalled that, despite their good game, the cats have not had a good start to the tournament.

“The Lion has all the capabilities to compete against tigers. Line by line we are strong and Tigres has not started the tournament well, it has cost them a little. You have to take advantage of there; the team with the fewest errors is the one that will win the game ”, he noted.

The Mexican indicated that the Panzas Verdes have shown an improvement in their game, so they are not afraid to face the monarchs of the League (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

By last, spoke about the good step of the Guanajuato team in the tournament, where they are in the ninth position of the table. He assured that the squad has shown an improvement, compared to last semester in which they finished in 13th place in the League.

“León has had an improvement, then we are prepared to face any game. Regardless of that, any team in the league is no longer weak and those who you think are the weakest are the ones who give the most battle ”, he pointed out.

Cueva said that this is due to the good management of the coach Scarlett AnayaIt has given them confidence that they had not had in past campaigns. “The team is now super united and I think it is because of the trust that Scarlett generates in us”, ended.

