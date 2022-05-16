Lucho Suárez broke down in tears at the ovation of the Wanda Metropoliano in his farewell to Atlético de Madrid

The penultimate game of Atlético de Madrid by Spain League had a special seasoning since it was the Luis Suarez’s last match at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Uruguayan will not continue in the mattress cast from the next season and the fans of the red and white team prepared a warm farewell which ended with the Gunslinger unable to control his tears.

At 24 minutes into the second half, Diego Pablo Simeone decided that Lucho Suarez be replaced and take the biggest ovation since he became a reinforcement of Atlético de Madrid. He barely saw the screen that marked his number, the Uruguayan striker he got excited. He also received greetings from each of his and Chlo’s colleagues on the bench. After a few seconds, He covered his face full of tears.

Atlético de Madrid received Sevilla on a day with unified schedules. Shortly before the match corresponding to date 37 of the Spanish championship, it was announced that this would be the last match of the Uruguayan attacker with the red and white shirt.

“At the end of the match, the Wanda Metropolitano will pay tribute to Luis Suárez and Héctor Herrera, who will leave the Atlético family today (Sunday),” the Madrid club said in a message posted on Twitter. “After the end of the duel, don’t get up from your seats because we will experience a very special moment”, requested the ‘Atleti’, adding the hashtags #GraciasSuarez and #GraciasHerrera. In addition, the local fans exhibited a curtain that read “Thank you Lucho for making us champions.”

And after the match, Lucho spoke to the fans: “I thank all the Atlético fans, all the staff and those who work every day, which is Impressive the love they gave me since I arrived. I will never forget that. To the colleagues who the doors opened for me in a moment complicated. I had to give it back to him on the pitch, I gave 200 percent to a club that opened doors for me. Both me and my family will always be grateful and there will always be an Altético fan because we carry them in our hearts”.

Suárez started against Sevilla and was accompanied in attack by Antoine Griezmann, who was also his teammate at Barcelona. Herrera, meanwhile, was a substitute and came on in the second half.

“Luis Suárez is a magnificent player and a great person. He is a player who deserves everything at this club and he will have a very prominent place in the museum. We have and will have great memories of him. He has been one of those who has achieved a League that has not been achieved for a while, he deserves an important gap ”, praised Enrique Cerezo, president of Atlético de Madrid before the start of the match for the Movistar+ microphones.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan attacker’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has not yet given any clues about his future, but he could consider retirement.

