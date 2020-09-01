Lucia Puenzo’s Fremantle-Fabula Drama ‘Miss Mexico’ Sets Writers,Dates

Showrun by Lucía Puenzo and produced by Fremantle and Fabula, “Señorita México” (“Miss Mexico”) has added two writers, María Renée Prudencio and Tatiana Merenuk, because it advances in direction of manufacturing, which is scheduled for the primary half of 2021.

The brand new collection shall be produced for Starzplay and Pantaya in Latin America and Spain, in a deal brokered by Fremantle’s worldwide distribution arm, Fremantle and Fabula confirmed Tuesday, as additionally they unveiled extra particulars of considered one of Latin America’s banner productions for 2021, which would be the first at Fabula’s new Mexican manufacturing beach-head.

Star of Fernando Eimbke’s “Membership Sandwich,” actress-writer Mexico-based Prudencio scooped a Mexican Academy Ariel for co-adapting ensemble comedy “Final Name,” which additionally gained its feminine forged a collective prize on the Guadalajara Pageant. Her second main film screenplay, for Natalia Beristain’s “The Everlasting Female,” exhibited a particular feminine sensibility in its portrait of Mexican author Rosario Castellanos.

Argentina’s Merenuk made her movie debut co-writing and co-directing with Hernán Belón the quick “Aluap” in 1997 function anthology “Historias Breves 2,” a brand new expertise showcase.

She went on to make her function debut, writing and directing “Yo soy sola” in 2008, whereas working as a director of content material and screenwriter for Promofilm and Tandem and for TV channels reminiscent of Encuentro, Caracol, Discovery and RTV.

A interval thriller set in Mexico in 1989, the golden age of community TV and sweetness pageants which additionally marked the apogee of cosmetic surgery, “Miss Mexico” chronicles the arrival of 32 Mexican state magnificence queens at La Encantada, an property in a paradisiacal setting the place they’ll undergo three months of brutal grooming to turn into Miss Mexico.

Because the collection step by step peels away the glamour of magnificence pageants to reveal its actuality, and the ever extra sinister ranges of abuse to which the candidates are subjected, the sweetness queens start to study that their solely likelihood of survival is mutual help….

The collection shall be informed from the perspective of 5 very younger ladies, 4 Misses from completely different states in Mexico. The fifth is a trainer of tradition basically, employed to coach them, though she’s just a few years older, Puenzo informed Selection.

“These are ladies who hardly have a look at one another and in the event that they do, achieve this with suspicion and envy,” she stated.

However “going through the worst of patriarchy,” the ladies start to appreciate that the one means ahead is to hitch forces. This shall be their transformation: Stopping being victims and relating to one another with mistrust and understanding the power of collective motion,” she added, calling “Miss Mexico” “a narrative of slavery and liberation.”

“’Miss Mexico’ shall be a vital and difficult mission, our first collaboration with Starz and Pantaya, but in addition Fabula’s first collection in Mexico,” stated Fabula CEO, Juan de Dios Larraín.

Having launched an workplace in Los Angeles, Fabula’s operation in Mexico shall be headed up by Fabula’s Juan Ignacio Correa.

“Our purpose is to supply primarily tv, but in addition movie, which is the DNA of Fabula,” stated Angela Poblete, Fabula regional head of TV. “Mexico is in the present day the center of Latin America by way of audiovisual manufacturing,” Poblete added, calling it “an enormous and extremely aggressive market, so very difficult to arrange there. We wish to study, develop, and contribute, and we’re satisfied that the union of Latin American skills will make our voices, tradition, and experiences more and more related.”

Fabula goals for “Talitha Kum,” introduced at Natpe, to turn into its second collection in Mexico.

Showrun and directed by Puenzo (“La Jauria,” “The German Physician,” “XXY”), “Miss Mexico” is produced by by Fabula (“El Presidente,”Academy Award winner “A Implausible Lady”) and Fremantle (“My Sensible Pal,” “The Younger Pope,” “American Gods”). Fremantle’s Christian Vesper and Fabula’s Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, Ángela Poblete and Juan Ignacio Correa government produce the collection. Fremantle handles the worldwide distribution for the drama collection.

Christian Vesper, EVP, inventive director, international drama at Fremantle commented: “After the exceptional success of ‘La Jauría’ and with a second season on the way in which, we’re excited to be collaborating once more with Fabula on our latest Latin American drama, ‘Señorita Mexico,’ with Lucía Puenzo onboard as our unbelievable showrunner.”

Fremantle is seeking to introduce the collection within the new 12 months, relying on schedules. “It could be nice to safe a world premiere for the collection at a serious worldwide competition,” Vesper stated, observing that there’s a through-line between “La Jauría” and “Miss Mexico.” “This mission would possibly seem extra mainstream given the setting, however even with the interval glamour, there are large concepts about ladies’s position in Mexican society, the sweetness trade and the confluence of politics and leisure.”

“After we heard Lucía and the group’s pitch and imaginative and prescient for ‘Señorita Mexico,’ we had been instantly transfixed,” stated Mario Almeida, Pantaya’s VP of programming, growth, and acquisitions. “Lucia is a world class storyteller and with the pedigree of Fabula and Fremantle we knew this was the proper mission for Pantaya. This can be a collection we’re assured will turn into a part of the cultural dialog.”