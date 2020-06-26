Lucifer Adds Supernatural’s Rob Benedict For Season 5, Definitely Not Playing God

Whereas it could have been enjoyable if Rob Benedict had performed God on Lucifer, I’m certain he’s relieved to be taking up a unique function. There’s additionally the truth that the function of God has already been crammed by 24 vet Dennis Haysbert (sorry, Rob!). Haysbert’s iteration of the character is about to seem all through Season 5. I believe it could be fairly enjoyable if he and Benedict’s Vincent Le Mec simply so occurred to stumble upon one another within the second half of the season. What a meta second it could be!