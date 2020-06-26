Lucifer Adds Supernatural’s Rob Benedict For Season 5, Definitely Not Playing God

Depart a Remark
Rob Benedict can be becoming a member of the forged of Lucifer in Season 5. The actor has been a staple of The CW’s Supernatural for a lot of seasons, recurring because the fan favourite character Chuck Shirley, an eccentric creator who was later revealed to be God. Benedict can be enjoying in Lucifer’s sandbox in Season 5, however don’t anticipate him to be portraying the massive man upstairs. It’s not that type of crossover!
Lucifer Season 5 was at all times anticipated to premiere sooner or later this yr. Now that there’s an official launch date, the casting bulletins have begun. In accordance with TVLine, Rob Benedict can be enjoying the function of Vincent Le Mec. The character is described as a “hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles.” Naturally, he’ll cross paths with Lucifer, Chloe and the remainder of the devilish gang.
How Vincent Le Mec can be acquired by Lucifer is anybody’s guess at this level, however Rob Benedict’s casting is thrilling nonetheless. The actor will reportedly seem within the penultimate episode of Season 5. Fortunately, Benedict filmed his scenes previous to the Hollywood-wide shutdowns in March.
That mentioned, viewers shouldn’t anticipate his character to pop in when the Netflix sequence returns in August. That’s as a result of Lucifer Season 5 can be break up in half, with the primary eight episodes debuting prematurely of the remaining eight. The primary half of the season can be adopted by a break, although it’s unclear how lengthy that can be.
Whereas it could have been enjoyable if Rob Benedict had performed God on Lucifer, I’m certain he’s relieved to be taking up a unique function. There’s additionally the truth that the function of God has already been crammed by 24 vet Dennis Haysbert (sorry, Rob!). Haysbert’s iteration of the character is about to seem all through Season 5. I believe it could be fairly enjoyable if he and Benedict’s Vincent Le Mec simply so occurred to stumble upon one another within the second half of the season. What a meta second it could be!
In different excellent news, Lucifer was lately renewed for Season 6. It was introduced final yr that Season 5 could be the sequence’ final. Nonetheless, it was reported in February that Netflix execs have been in talks with Warner Bros. to carry the sequence again for a sixth season. Lucifer’s showrunners and (after ironing out some contract points) Tom Ellis have been additionally on board to return for a Season 6. With all of the puzzle items in place, the official announcement adopted shortly after.
All 4 seasons of Lucifer are at the moment streaming on Netflix. The primary half of Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on August 21. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, be sure you try our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
