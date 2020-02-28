Lucifer Is Getting Closer To Season 6 At Netflix, But Here’s What Needs To Happen

It’s a aid to know that Tom Ellis will possible return as a result of there could be no Lucifer with out him. It comes with the territory of enjoying the titular character, in spite of everything. With the showrunners again on board for a possible Season 6, issues are actually wanting up for followers who have been clamoring for extra of the devilish present. That mentioned, it’s greatest to understand that Netflix has not confirmed Season 6 or Tom Ellis’ involvement past Season 5 simply but.