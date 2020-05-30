Lucifer Just Took A Huge Step Toward Landing Season 6 Renewal At Netflix

It was unclear what points Tom Ellis had together with his new contract, however no matter they had been appear to have been resolved and issues are lastly wanting up once more. With Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson additionally on board to return for Season 6, the ball is now within the palms of Netflix execs. Though the streaming service has but to formally verify {that a} sixth season is going on, a renewal is reportedly anticipated to maneuver ahead.